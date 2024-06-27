Manchester City and Celtic F.C. to Hold Open Training at Wakemed Soccer Park on July 22

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Football Club, in conjunction with Unified Events and FC Series, today announced a joint open training for England's reigning Premier League champion, Manchester City FC, and Scottish Premiership champion, Celtic FC, at WakeMed Soccer Park on Monday, July 22, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets will open to the public for purchase on Friday, June 28, at 8 a.m. ET here. Presale tickets are available now to select groups, including season ticket members of the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC.

The open training kicks off a soccer celebration in the Triangle ahead of the teams' friendly at Kenan Stadium the following evening. Gates for the open training will open at 5:30 p.m. ET with Celtic taking the field at 6:00. Manchester City will conclude the event with a training session beginning at 7:30.

In addition to two high-level training sessions, the evening will include merchandise purchase opportunities, autographs, fan contests and trivia, prizes, giveaways, and more.

"We're excited to bring this intimate and unique event to our community this summer. Soccer is an intricate sport with a knowledgeable fan base whom we think will relish the opportunity to see training sessions for two of the most prestigious clubs in the world right here at WakeMed Soccer Park. As the home for professional soccer in the Triangle, we're proud to host these global stars and give our fans a glimpse behind the scenes," said Club President Francie Gottsegen.

Manchester City FC, the reigning EPL Champion, was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500-capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, and a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

Celtic Football Club, fresh off a Scottish premiership title, is a Scottish football club with proud Irish links. Today, the club is one of the most famous sporting institutions in the world, with a fabled history of sporting achievement. Celtic was the first British Club to win the European Cup (current Champions League) in 1967. The club has achieved a world record eight domestic Trebles, been named Scottish Champions 53 times and achieved cup victories in Scotland on 62 occasions.

The North Carolina Football Club is owner and operator of two professional soccer teams: the North Carolina Courage, who competes in the National Women's Soccer League (women's USSF Division I) and North Carolina FC, who competes in the USL Championship (men's USSF Division II). The teams are the primary tenants at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage have won two NWSL Championships, three NWSL Shields, and two Challenge Cups, plus the inaugural ICC Women's Championship in 2018. North Carolina FC won a regular season NASL championship in 2011 and the USL League One Championship in 2023. The trophy-laden club's mission is to bring high-level professional soccer to the region while creating a meaningful, positive impact on the community through the beautiful game.

