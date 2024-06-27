San Antonio FC Forward José Mulato Returns to Parent Club FC Dallas

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - FC Dallas has activated its clause to terminate the loan of forward José Mulato, the club announced today.

Since joining SAFC on loan at the beginning of the season, Mulato played 227 minutes across nine matches with the club. The club thanks Mulato for his contributions and wishes him well in his future soccer endeavors.

SAFC is back in action Saturday, hosting New Mexico United at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.

