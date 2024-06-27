San Antonio FC Forward José Mulato Returns to Parent Club FC Dallas
June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - FC Dallas has activated its clause to terminate the loan of forward José Mulato, the club announced today.
Since joining SAFC on loan at the beginning of the season, Mulato played 227 minutes across nine matches with the club. The club thanks Mulato for his contributions and wishes him well in his future soccer endeavors.
SAFC is back in action Saturday, hosting New Mexico United at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024
- Game Day: Hounds at Las Vegas Lights FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- No Jet Lag: Johan Peñaranda Nets Contract Extension Following Remarkable Journey - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Travels to Charleston Battery - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rising at Memphis, Tomorrow at 5:30 PM - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis Hosts Reigning Champion Phoenix Rising FC in Friday Night Clash - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Partner with Blaisdell's Business Products - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Transfers Prince Saydee to Charleston Battery - Rhode Island FC
- Jeremy Garay Recalled by D.C. United, Option to Return to El Paso Available - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Battery Acquire Attacker Prince Saydee from Rhode Island in Permanent Transfer - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Forward José Mulato Returns to Parent Club FC Dallas - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa to Host Free Euro 2024 and Copa America, Team USA Soccer Watch Parties - FC Tulsa
- USL Summer of Soccer Kicks off July 3, Featuring 15 National Broadcasts Across CBS Sports and ESPN Platforms - USL
- Battery Host North Carolina on Friday in Southern Derby - Charleston Battery
- Manchester City and Celtic F.C. to Hold Open Training at Wakemed Soccer Park on July 22 - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Powers Past El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 in First-Ever Home Win - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Forward José Mulato Returns to Parent Club FC Dallas
- San Antonio FC Drops 3-0 Decision to Birmingham Legion FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Kevon Lambert Called up to Jamaican National Team for 2024 Copa America
- San Antonio FC Falls 0-1 at Indy Eleven
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Indy Eleven