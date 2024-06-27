Game Day: Hounds at Las Vegas Lights FC
June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
After multiple games coming up empty, the Hounds are hoping to hit it big at Cashman Field when they wrap up June with a road match against the Las Vegas Lights in a late-night Saturday match.
The Hounds have been mired in a scoring drought that has reached four matches, but the team has been able to come away with points twice on the road in that time, securing challenging 0-0 draws at high-flying Charleston and last Saturday at North Carolina.
Bradley Sample came closest to ending that streak against North Carolina with his powerfully struck volley in the waning minutes, but NC goalie Jake McGuire produced the USL Championship Save of the Week to deny him a first professional goal. Though the results haven't been there, the Hounds in four matches have amassed an expected goals (xG) total of 3.17, struck the post twice and were denied multiple times by good saves, leading to the belief the scoring will come if the team continues to create chances.
The Hounds remain sixth in the Championship with just 1.06 goals allowed per game, and the defensive strength stands in contrast to Las Vegas, who have scored 21 but conceded 28 goals, second-worst in the league ahead of only Miami. The Lights' attack is led by the seven goals of Valentin Noel, a familiar name to local soccer fans from his time at Pitt, where he was a college teammate of the Hounds' Edward Kizza and Jackson Walti.
For the Hounds, having a full week to prepare will be a welcome change after working through a grueling match at North Carolina. That match, played with a 90-degree kickoff temperature and a heat index barely under 100 degrees, lasted just shy of 108 minutes after adding stoppage time. Things will be no easier in Nevada, where Saturday's high temperature is predicted to be 106, dropping to the high 90s by the 7:30 p.m. local kickoff. (10:30 p.m. Eastern)
Fans locally will be able to catch the contest live on SportsNet Pittsburgh, and a replay will air at 1 p.m. Sunday. For those outside of Pittsburgh, ESPN+ will be the carrier for the live stream of the match.
Match info
Riverhounds (3-7-6) at Las Vegas Lights FC (4-7-6)
Date: Saturday, June 29
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nev.
Odds: Hounds +170 / Draw +240 / Las Vegas +135 (FanDuel)
TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Streaming: ESPN+
Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center
Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter
Match hashtags: #LVvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024
- Game Day: Hounds at Las Vegas Lights FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- No Jet Lag: Johan Peñaranda Nets Contract Extension Following Remarkable Journey - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Travels to Charleston Battery - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rising at Memphis, Tomorrow at 5:30 PM - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis Hosts Reigning Champion Phoenix Rising FC in Friday Night Clash - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Partner with Blaisdell's Business Products - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Transfers Prince Saydee to Charleston Battery - Rhode Island FC
- Jeremy Garay Recalled by D.C. United, Option to Return to El Paso Available - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Battery Acquire Attacker Prince Saydee from Rhode Island in Permanent Transfer - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Forward José Mulato Returns to Parent Club FC Dallas - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa to Host Free Euro 2024 and Copa America, Team USA Soccer Watch Parties - FC Tulsa
- USL Summer of Soccer Kicks off July 3, Featuring 15 National Broadcasts Across CBS Sports and ESPN Platforms - USL
- Battery Host North Carolina on Friday in Southern Derby - Charleston Battery
- Manchester City and Celtic F.C. to Hold Open Training at Wakemed Soccer Park on July 22 - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Powers Past El Paso Locomotive FC 3-0 in First-Ever Home Win - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Game Day: Hounds at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Riverhounds Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Class
- Hounds, N.C. Draw in Searing Heat
- Hounds Draw in Searing North Carolina Heat
- Game Day: Hounds at North Carolina FC