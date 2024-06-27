Game Day: Hounds at Las Vegas Lights FC

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







After multiple games coming up empty, the Hounds are hoping to hit it big at Cashman Field when they wrap up June with a road match against the Las Vegas Lights in a late-night Saturday match.

The Hounds have been mired in a scoring drought that has reached four matches, but the team has been able to come away with points twice on the road in that time, securing challenging 0-0 draws at high-flying Charleston and last Saturday at North Carolina.

Bradley Sample came closest to ending that streak against North Carolina with his powerfully struck volley in the waning minutes, but NC goalie Jake McGuire produced the USL Championship Save of the Week to deny him a first professional goal. Though the results haven't been there, the Hounds in four matches have amassed an expected goals (xG) total of 3.17, struck the post twice and were denied multiple times by good saves, leading to the belief the scoring will come if the team continues to create chances.

The Hounds remain sixth in the Championship with just 1.06 goals allowed per game, and the defensive strength stands in contrast to Las Vegas, who have scored 21 but conceded 28 goals, second-worst in the league ahead of only Miami. The Lights' attack is led by the seven goals of Valentin Noel, a familiar name to local soccer fans from his time at Pitt, where he was a college teammate of the Hounds' Edward Kizza and Jackson Walti.

For the Hounds, having a full week to prepare will be a welcome change after working through a grueling match at North Carolina. That match, played with a 90-degree kickoff temperature and a heat index barely under 100 degrees, lasted just shy of 108 minutes after adding stoppage time. Things will be no easier in Nevada, where Saturday's high temperature is predicted to be 106, dropping to the high 90s by the 7:30 p.m. local kickoff. (10:30 p.m. Eastern)

Fans locally will be able to catch the contest live on SportsNet Pittsburgh, and a replay will air at 1 p.m. Sunday. For those outside of Pittsburgh, ESPN+ will be the carrier for the live stream of the match.

Match info

Riverhounds (3-7-6) at Las Vegas Lights FC (4-7-6)

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nev.

Odds: Hounds +170 / Draw +240 / Las Vegas +135 (FanDuel)

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #LVvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.