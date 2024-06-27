Rhode Island FC Transfers Prince Saydee to Charleston Battery

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has reached an agreement with USL Championship side Charleston Battery for Prince Saydee, sending the midfielder's rights to the Eastern Conference club, pending league and federation approval. RIFC will receive an undisclosed fee for the transfer.

"We thank Prince for his contributions to Rhode Island FC and wish him the best at his new club," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith.

Saydee made 11 appearances across all competitions for RIFC in 2024, recording 450 minutes and four starts.

Rhode Island FC returns to Beirne Stadium on Friday, July 5 when it completes a two-match homestand against Indy Eleven at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.