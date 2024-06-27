Jeremy Garay Recalled by D.C. United, Option to Return to El Paso Available
June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Jeremy Garay was recalled from his loan by D.C. United of Major League Soccer (MLS) with the option to return to El Paso anytime during the 2024 season.
The 21-year-old El Salvador national joined Locomotive on loan on March 12, 2024 and contested 94 minutes in nine matches across all competitions.
The Locos are back at home on Friday, July 12 for a rematch vs Las Vegas Lights FC. The Locos will be celebrating Christmas in July, giving away free t-shirts to the first 1,500 fans through the gates at Southwest University Park. Tickets are available via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets and the match will be available to watch on ESPN+ and KVIA.com.
