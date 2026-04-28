Nigeria National Team vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 27, 2026
Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Nigeria National Team, 88-79, to move to 2-0 in the preseason!
Courtney Williams : 17 PTS (7-9 FG) | 2 3PM Olivia Miles: 11 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST Ezinne Kalu: 25 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM Gabby White: 16 PTS | 7 REB
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 28, 2026
- Postgame Notes: Min vs Nigeria (4.27.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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