Nigeria National Team vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 27, 2026

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Nigeria National Team, 88-79, to move to 2-0 in the preseason!

Courtney Williams : 17 PTS (7-9 FG) | 2 3PM Olivia Miles: 11 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST Ezinne Kalu: 25 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM Gabby White: 16 PTS | 7 REB







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 28, 2026

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