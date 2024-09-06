New Mexico United vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Jacobo Reyes scored for a third consecutive home game to lead New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Isotopes Park as United extended its lead at the top of the Western Conference to 10 points.

00:00:00 - Kick Off by Miami FC 00:00:13 - Pass by Junior Palacios 00:00:18 - DefensiveAct by Harry Swartz 00:00:27 - Pass by Daltyn Knutson 00:00:44 - Pass by Nanan Houssou 00:00:59 - Pass by Joey DeZart 00:01:13 - Dribble by Alejandro Mitrano 00:01:20 - Pass by Nanan Houssou 00:01:32 - Pass by Marco Micaletto 00:01:46 - Shot by Houssou Landry 00:01:53 - DefensiveAct by Roberto Molina 00:02:04 - GK Save by Khadim Ndiaye 00:02:17 - Shot by Christopher Gloster 00:02:36 - Shot by Greg Hurst 00:02:53 - Dribble by Frank López 00:03:04 - Shot by Greg Hurst 00:03:20 - Shot by Abdi Mohamed 00:03:32 - Dribble by Manuel Botta 00:03:44 - DefensiveAct by Joey DeZart 00:03:58 - Dribble by Harry Swartz 00:04:08 - Shot by Mukwelle Akale 00:04:29 - Dribble by Roberto Molina 00:04:45 - Pass by Alexander Tambakis 00:04:52 - Pass by Mukwelle Akale 00:05:02 - Pass by Zico Bailey 00:05:07 - Shot by Avionne Flanagan 00:05:19 - DefensiveAct by Anthony Herbert 00:05:27 - DefensiveAct by Talen Maples 00:05:42 - Shot by Frank López 00:06:00 - End Match by New Mexico United

