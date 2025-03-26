New Mexico United Announces Reschedule of Two October Matches

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United announced that the club's final two home matches of the 2025 regular season have been rescheduled.

United's match against Oakland Roots SC, previously scheduled for Saturday, October 18th, will now be played on Sunday, October 19th at 3:00 PM MT.

United's match against Rhode Island FC, previously scheduled for Saturday, October 25th, will now be played on Friday, October 24th at 7:00 PM MT.

