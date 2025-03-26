New Mexico United Announces Reschedule of Two October Matches
March 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United announced that the club's final two home matches of the 2025 regular season have been rescheduled.
United's match against Oakland Roots SC, previously scheduled for Saturday, October 18th, will now be played on Sunday, October 19th at 3:00 PM MT.
United's match against Rhode Island FC, previously scheduled for Saturday, October 25th, will now be played on Friday, October 24th at 7:00 PM MT.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2025
- Sporting JAX Announces Multi-Year Partnership with adidas as Official Uniform/Kit Provider - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Blood Donors to Receive Free Admission to Saturday's LouCity-Detroit Game - Louisville City FC
- New Mexico United Announces Reschedule of Two October Matches - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Announces Reschedule of Two October Matches
- The Ball Is Back: The Somos Unidos Foundation Launches Year Four of Annual Gala
- New Mexico United Bests El Paso Locomotive FC, 1-0, in Home Opener in Front of More Than 11,000 Fans
- New Mexico United Announces Transfer Acquisition of Midfielder Ousman Jabang from CF Montréal
- New Mexico United Academy Launches 2025 USL Academy Schedule