Blood Donors to Receive Free Admission to Saturday's LouCity-Detroit Game

LouCity is partnering with Kentucky Blood Center, which will have its "Bloodmobile" at Lynn Family Stadium's BlueOval SK Fan Zone from 2-5:15 p.m. Saturday. Those who show up to the box office with proof of an appointment - they can be booked in advance at this link - will receive one complimentary ticket to LouCity's 4 p.m. game against Detroit City FC.

Kentucky Blood Center is seeking to strengthen blood supply through donations at Lynn Family Stadium and elsewhere around the state, with more information available at kybloodcenter.org.

Beneficiaries include cancer patients such as Ellie Gerwe, a 14-year-old youth soccer player from Kentucky. Ellie is on a two-year treatment plan calling for chemotherapy and blood transfusions to combat her acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She has been transfused 40 to 50 times with red blood cells and platelets and could need more as she continues her treatment through May

"I think when you hear a story like this, it should make you think differently," said Ellie's father, Jason. "It should make you realize that you don't know when you're going to wake up one day - it could be your child, your parent or anybody - and be in a situation where they're diagnosed with a diagnosis like we got, and you're going to need that blood."

Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with signed parental permission), and the time commitment from registration to post-donation refreshments is typically 30-40 minutes. Kentucky Blood Center's website offers answers to other frequently asked questions.

LouCity's game against Detroit City marks a meeting of two unbeaten teams early in the 2025 season. It's also Kentucky Derby 151 Day at Lynn Family Stadium. Festivities in partnership with Churchill Downs include:

A photo op with the Kentucky Derby trophy in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone

Official bugler Steve Buttleman will offer a live "Call to the Post"

Legendary jockey Pat Day will serve as honorary captain

The track's "Churchill Charlie" mascot will roam the stadium

Derby week ticket giveaways from Churchill Downs

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. for fans to enjoy a $2 happy hour featuring beer, Pepsi products and bottled water at various bars around Lynn Family Stadium.

Tickets and more information are available at LouCity.com/Derby151.

