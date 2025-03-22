New Mexico United Bests El Paso Locomotive FC, 1-0, in Home Opener in Front of More Than 11,000 Fans

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United claimed all three points in their home opener on Saturday afternoon, topping rivals El Paso Locomotive FC by a 1-0 margin. Greg Hurst scored the winner - his third goal in as many matches - to lead the Black & Yellow to their second straight victory. 11,005 fans attended the match.

The first half was fairly quiet both ways, with United registering a few shots - two on frame - and Locomotive FC unable to get a shot away, at all. The second half, in contrast, was a much more competitive affair. But it wasn't until the final ten minutes or so that things really heated up. A lovely ball from Sergio Rivas from around the center circle found a streaking Mukwelle Akale on the left side. Akale - ever patient - cut diagonally back toward the penalty spot, dribbling around two defenders before finding a perfectly-positioned Hurst, who fired into the roof of the net from fifteen yards out for the only score of the match.

The win gives United six points on the season, good for third in the table in the very early going. El Paso remains winless through three matches.

