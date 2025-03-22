Rendon Scores First Career USLC Goal in Road Draw

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington, Ky.- Midfielder Bruno Rendon scored his first career USL Championship goal in the 60th minute to lead the visiting Indy Eleven in a 1-1 draw at Lexington SC on Saturday night.

The 2024 USL League One "Defender of the Year" brought down a headed clearance attempt with his right foot, taking it to his left foot, where he delivered a blast to the top left corner to give the Boys in Blue a 1-0 lead. The 24-year-old Rendon scored 15 total goals last season for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC under coach Eamon Zayed, the Indy Eleven franchise scoring leader with 26 goals and 61 points. Rendon scored nine goals in the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup to lead his team to the championship.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made three saves in the match, including a left-handed save just in front of the line in the 78th minute.

Indy Eleven started quickly with forward Edward Kizza and midfielders Maalique Foster combining with Rendon to earn a corner in the 2nd minute, setting up a shot on target by midfielder James Murphy.

Boys in Blue center backs Pat Hogan and James Musa then recorded important clearances in a five-minute stretch to keep the match scoreless.

Kizza started a scoring opportunity in the 28th minute with a steal, touching the ball quickly to midfielder Jack Blake, who was fouled for a free kick. Blake's set piece from outside the area just missed wide left.

Rendon earned a scoring chance in the 36th, but his shot missed to the left.

In the second half, Rendon and Kizza combined for a threat in the 51st minute, prior to Rendon's goal in the 60th that made it 1-0. The Boys in Blue had two opportunities just after that, with Foster making a steal and setting up Blake for a shot on target in the 69th and Rendon having a chance inside the right corner of the box in the 72nd.

After Lexington tied it in the 79th minute, midfielder Oliver Brynéus earned a chance in the 85th. In the 87th, defender Aedan Stanley played a cross to Rendon for another opportunity.

Indy Eleven finishes its season-opening two-match road streak with a 1-0-1 mark, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference despite having a bye the first week of the campaign.

The Boys in Blue host 2024 USL Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the home opener next Saturday at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

2025 USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:1 Lexington SC

Sat., Mar. 22, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Lexington SC Stadium | Lexington, Ky.

Attendance: 4,299

Weather: Sunny, 57 degrees

Scoring Summary

IND - Bruno Rendon 60'

LEX - Marcus Epps (Braudílio Rodrigues) 79'

Discipline Summary

IND - Edward Kizza (caution) 24'

LEX - Jack Beer (caution) 28'

LEX - Sofiane Djeffal (caution) 36'

IND - James Musa (caution) 45'+1

LEX - Kendall Burks (caution) 62'

LEX - Kieran Sargeant (caution) 90'+5

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Hayden White (Ben Ofeimu 64'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Maalique Foster (Oliver Brynéus 70'), Jack Blake (Cam Lindley 82'), Bruno Rendon, Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh 82').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Josh O'Brien, Finn McRobb, Reice Charles-Cook.

Lexington SC line-up: Logan Ketterer, Kieran Sargeant, Danny Barbir, Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty (Gaël Gibert 26'), Sofiane Djeffal, Speedy Williams, Nick Firmino, Jack Beer (Eliot Goldthorp 61'), Marcus Epps, Cory Burke (Braudílio Rodrigues 61').

Lexington SC subs not used: Christian Volesky, Edrey Cáceres, Jacob Greene, Brooks Thompson.

