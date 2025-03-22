LouCity Rolls Past Loudoun United for Home-Opening Win

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC celebrate Taylor Davila's goal

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Chris Carter) Louisville City FC celebrate Taylor Davila's goal(Louisville City FC, Credit: Chris Carter)

In front of a packed Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville City FC put last weekend's road draw in the rearview mirror, using goals from Ray Serrano and Taylor Davila for a 2-0, home-opening win Saturday over Loudoun United FC.

Serrano gave LouCity the early advantage in the 26th minute with an acrobatic header before Taylor Davila doubled the lead in the 76th minute, ensuring the three points.

LouCity remained unbeaten in 2025 with a performance reminiscent of many on home soil last year, when the boys in purple went 16-1 during the regular season at Lynn Family Stadium.

"Really, really pleased with the mentality of the group tonight," said head coach Danny Cruz. " ...It's hard not to have that in front of such an incredible atmosphere again on opening day. We're really proud of that, and our fans should be proud as well for filling the stadium the way that they did.

"...The guys did what we asked them to do, and most importantly I thought the response from last week with the lack of intensity and energy - it was there tonight. The guys have a lot to be proud of."

Defensively on Saturday, LouCity kept Loudoun's attack in check, marking the fourth game in the last five against United with a clean sheet. Offensively, City generated a season-high six big chances - four more than in last weekend's draw with Birmingham Legion FC.

Louisville put pressure on the visitors from the start, nearly finding the opener on two separate occasions inside the first 15 minutes. The breakthrough came in the 26th minute as Serrano creatively no-look headed in a deflected Amadou Dia ball into the area.

"We talk a ton about making sure we're making the opponent have to defend the box, and I thought it was due to that, quality service, a little bit of a scrum and a great finish," Cruz said.

The second half was an extension of the first as LouCity continued to create quality opportunities. Davila's goal came in the 76th minute, when he converted the second chance off a rebound from his own free kick.

About the only thing that didn't go City's way was a saved Phillip Goodrum penalty kick in the game's final minutes.

"We started off the week with a not-so-pretty video (session), and the guys took all the information Danny gave us and showed it tonight," Serrano said. "...We knew we had to bring that fire because we knew we were back home and get the crowd involved, so I think it showed."

In the 89th minute Saturday, LouCity also brought on defender Josh Jones - a defender out of the University of Louisville - for his first appearance in purple.

"Honestly, I couldn't have asked for a better day," Jones said. "I've been patient waiting to make my pro debut, but the biggest was the team got the three point. We had a great fan base come out. I can't put it into words - just a great day."

It's same time, same place next weekend for LouCity as Detroit City FC pays the reigning Players' Shield winners a visit on Kentucky Derby 151 Day at Lynn Family Stadium. Fans can visit LouCity.com/derby151 for tickets and more information.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United FC

Date: March 22, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Weather: 58 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 9,673

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 1, 2)

Loudoun United FC (0, 0, 0)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

26' Ray Serrano

76' Taylor Davila

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 13 - Amadou Dia, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez (89' 24 - Josh Jones), 4 - Sean Totsch, 15 - Manny Perez (67' 2 - Aiden McFadden), 6 - Zach Duncan (81' 31 - Kevon Lambert), 17 - Taylor Davila, 25 - Jansen Wilson (67' 16 - Adrien Perez), 7 - Ray Serrano (81' 27 - Evan Davila), 9 - Phillip Goodrum

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 11 - Niall McCabe, 80 - Hayden Stamps

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Loudoun United FC: 23 - Hugo Fauroux; 6 - Kwame Awuah (90'+1 13 - Alex Nagy), 24 - Jacob Erlandson, 5 - Yanis Leerman, 3 - Keegan Tingey (60' 99 - Christian Sorto), 4 - Tommy McCabe, 11 - Abdellatif Aboukoura, 12 - Drew Skundrich (c), 7 - Wesley Leggett (60' 20 - Benjamin Mines), 14 - Zach Ryan (68' 15 - Riley Bidois), 10 - Florian Valot

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Jack; 35 - Ethan Pendleton, 88 - Aaron Hurge

Head coach: Ryan Martin

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Loudoun United FC

Shots: 17 / 11

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Expected goals: 2.29 / 1.23

Possession: 40.4% / 59.6%

Fouls: 18 / 14

Offside: 1 / 0

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

38' Arturo Ordóñez (yellow)

Loudoun United FC:

34' Yanis Leerman (yellow)

54' Jacob Erlandson (yellow)

60' Wesley Leggett (yellow)

Referee: Atahan Yaya

