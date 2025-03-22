Oakland Roots SC Announces Sold out Home Opener

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC have sold out this Saturday's home opener with a beyond standard operating capacity crowd of over 26,000.

A limited number of tickets remain, available exclusively with the purchase of a full season membership.

Those who missed the chance to buy tickets to this historic moment in Oakland sports history have one last opportunity to attend- by purchasing a full season membership.

To take advantage of this offer, please call (510) 488-1144 or email tickets@rootssc.com. No tickets will be available at the door. Keep Oakland sports thriving- get your season membership now.

Tickets are on sale now for all remaining Oakland Roots home games this season at the Coliseum, including March 29 against Las Vegas and April 5 against Rhode Island.

