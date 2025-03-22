Oakland Roots SC Announces Sold out Home Opener
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots SC have sold out this Saturday's home opener with a beyond standard operating capacity crowd of over 26,000.
A limited number of tickets remain, available exclusively with the purchase of a full season membership.
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have sold out this Saturday's Home Opener with a crowd exceeding the standard operating capacity, totaling over 26,000 fans.
Those who missed the chance to buy tickets to this historic moment in Oakland sports history have one last opportunity to attend- by purchasing a full season membership.
To take advantage of this offer, please call (510) 488-1144 or email tickets@rootssc.com. No tickets will be available at the door. Keep Oakland sports thriving- get your season membership now.
Tickets are on sale now for all remaining Oakland Roots home games this season at the Coliseum, including March 29 against Las Vegas and April 5 against Rhode Island.
