Louisville City FC Too Much for Loudoun United FC

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville, KY (March 22nd, 2025) - Loudoun United Football Club drop first points of the season in a 2-0 road loss against 2024 Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club move to 2-1-0 on the season following a 2-0 road loss to Louisville City FC. It was the home team, Louisville City FC, that opened the scoring at Lynn Family Stadium in the 26th minute of play on a header from Louisville's Ray Serrano. Despite being favored in time-of-possession in the first half, the Red-and-White gave up four shots on target in the first 45 minutes of play and struggled to create more than one scoring chance. Loudoun's best chance in the first half came in the 44th minute when Abdellatif Aboukoura dribbled through multiple Louisville defenders but came up just short when the Louisville goalkeeper, Damian Las, made a diving save to keep the home team up one. The first half would end 1-0 in favor of Louisville City FC.

The second half was back and forth, and following some early substitutions, the Red-and-White seemed to find some of their shape and tempo. Loudoun United was able to create some chances early on, with shots on target from Ben Mines and Riley Bidois helping to build up some momentum. However, in the 75th minute, Louisville City FC found the back of the net again. This time, it was Louisville's Taylor Davila who found the back of the net on a low shot from outside the top of the box that snuck through the crowd of Loudoun players. Loudoun's goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux, perhaps the best player on the pitch for Loudoun, recorded five total saves in the match, including a beautiful penalty kick save in the 88th minute that prevented a three-goal lead for Louisville. Louisville maintained their two-goal lead and the match finished 2-0 in favor of the home team.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on the 2-0 loss to Louisville City FC:

"They are always a difficult opponent, and it took us a bit too long to get into the game than we would have liked. We need to be better at putting in tackles, put in second balls quicker, and be more aggressive and assertive. We are still very happy with this four-game stretch we've had, three wins on the road, and it's important to continue to build and believe in our process."

Notes

Abdellatif Aboukoura appeared in his 50th career USL Championship match.

