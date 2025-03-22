Legion FC Bounces Back for Draw at Detroit City FC

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC forward Ronaldo Damus

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - With Wednesday's Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match still fresh in its minds, Birmingham Legion FC arrived in the Motor City knowing that it would have to respond, and respond quickly. The Three Sparks did just that on Saturday by coming back to equalize not once, but twice in a 2-2 draw to Detroit City FC.

Ronaldo Damus doubled his scoring tally on the young season with a goal in the first half, while a dangerously placed free kick in the 80th minute from Kobe Hernandez-Foster forced a Detroit own goal to secure the point. The result marked the first time this year that the home side dropped points as Legion FC found the back of the net twice on seven shots after DCFC had allowed a combined one goal on six total shots in its first two matches.

It was a match that, in some ways, both sides likely feel that there were missed opportunities at grabbing the full three points. But with the chilly northern conditions and a brisk wind whipping throughout Keyworth Stadium, offense was hard to come by as the two teams combined for just four total shots on target and 19 touched in the opposing box.

Detroit City FC opened the scoring in the 20th minute with forward Darren Smith heading home a cross from Alex Villanueva, just barely beating Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel punch attempt.

That lead would only last a mere seven minutes as Legion FC perfectly executed a counter press to force a turnover deep in the attacking third. With Ramiz Hamouda initially winning the ball and playing it off to Hernandez-Foster, the Legion FC midfielder quickly picked out Damus at the top of the box. From there, the Haitian forward was able to settle and turn before firing off a right-footed strike that deflected off a Detroit defender's foot before nestling into the back of the net and evening the match at one goal apiece.

After Ben Morris put Detroit back in front with a goal in the 33rd minute, it appeared Damus notched his second goal of the afternoon 11 minutes in the second half when he neatly chested down a pass from Enzo Martinez and slotted a shot past goalkeeper Carlos Saldana. The would-be goal was waved off for offside.

It was however a sign of things that were to come for the rest of the match as Legion FC, with the wind at its back, proving to be the more dangerous attacking side in the second half. That intent was kicked into overdrive in the 70th minute with Birmingham moving to a back-three in the defense as Sebastian Tregarthen came on for his professional debut.

The Uruguayan forward quickly made his presence felt down the left side and was able to draw a foul in a dangerous spot with ten minutes left in regulation. Lining up the ensuing free kick from roughly 35 yards out, Hernandez-Foster whipped in an in-swinging ball with his left foot. As a host of players from both sides converged in the box, the ball glanced off the head of Detroit City FC defender Stephen Carrol and into the goal to knot things up once again.

Hernandez-Foster nearly achieved all three points for Birmingham with another deflected free kick just four minutes later, but his attempt from close range rattled the far post after it glanced off of Detroit's three-man wall.

On the other end, Van Oekel made one save on the day, but it was a big one in the 51st minute. With Legion FC pushing numbers forward while trailing, DCFC was able to get in behind the high-line with Morris in on goal, but the veteran Van Oekel was strong in coming off his line to meet the opposing attacking in the box and get his body in front of the right-footed shot to keep his side in the match and eventually grab the tying goal.

MATCH DETAILS

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 3 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (0W-1L-2D | 2 PTS) 1 1 2

DETROIT CITY FC (2W-0L-1D | 7 PTS) 2 0 2

LINEUPS

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Suarez, Rufe, Kos (Tregarthen 70'), Hamouda, Martinez - C, Hernandez-Foster, Torres, Tabort Etaka (Calloway 90+6'), McCartney (Mensah 45'), Damus

DET: Saldana - GK, Villanueva, Wiedt, Carroll - C, Bryant, Polisi, Chapman (Ry. Williams 70'), Morris (Guenzatti 87'), Cedeno (Rutz 87'), Rh. Williams (Doner 45'), Smith (Adebayo-Smith 70')

GOALS

BHM: Damus 27'; Carroll (Own Goal) 80'

DET: Smith 20'; Morris 33'

DISCIPLINE

BHM: Tregarthern (Yellow) 76'

DET: Ry. Williams (Yellow) 83'

NEXT UP

Legion FC caps off its first road trip of the season when it heads east to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, March 29. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The Three Sparks will then be back home on Sunday, April 13 when it welcomes El Paso Locomotive FC to Protective Stadium.

