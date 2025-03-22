Hartford Falls 1-0 on the Road to Pittsburgh
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
PITTSBURGH, PA - Hartford Athletic dropped a hard-fought battle on the road Saturday night, falling 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium.
Hartford showed early promise with sharp ball movement and solid defensive shape, limiting Pittsburgh's chances through the opening 45 minutes. Defender Joe Farrell, making his return to Pittsburgh, led a disciplined back line that frustrated the Riverhounds' attack and helped keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.
The game opened up in the second half, with both teams pushing for a breakthrough. Pittsburgh broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Danny Griffin headed one past Hartford keeper Antony Siaha to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Despite a late push from Hartford the equalizer didn't come, and the Green and Blue were forced to settle for a narrow defeat.
Hartford Athletic returns home next Saturday, March 29th for the regular season home opener to face off against El Paso Locomotive at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.
Fast Stats
HARTFORD PITTSBURGH
Shots 8 6
Shots On Target 1 3
Corners 2 4
Fouls 10 15
Offsides 0 0
Possession 38% 62%
Passing Accuracy 67.5% 81.9%
Saves 2 1
Scoring Summary
HARTFORD PITTSBURGH
75' - Danny Griffin
Disciplinary Summary
HARTFORD PITTSBURGH
31' - Illal Ousmanu (Yellow)
Lineups
HARTFORD PITTSBURGH
77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Eric Dick
2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 8 (DF) Junior Etou (Max Broughton - 85')
15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Sean Suber
4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 28 (DF) Illal Ousmanu
22 (DF) TJ Presthus 13 (DF) Luke Biasi
94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 42 (MF) Jackson Walti
17 (MF) Jonathan Jimenez (Junior Moreira - 78 ¬Â²) 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz (Bradley Sample - 85')
6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 2 (MF) Danny Griffin
11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 16 (MF) Roberto Ydrach
9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 9 (FW) Augustine Williams (Brigham Larson - 89')
7 (FW) Deshane Beckford (Adewale Obalola - 78') 4 (FW) Aidan O'Toole (Jason Bourgey - 62')
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2025
- Rowdies Knock off Miami, Notch First Win of 2025 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rendon Scores First Career USLC Goal in Road Draw - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Falls 1-0 on the Road to Pittsburgh - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Rolls Past Loudoun United for Home-Opening Win - Louisville City FC
- New Mexico United Bests El Paso Locomotive FC, 1-0, in Home Opener in Front of More Than 11,000 Fans - New Mexico United
- El Paso Locomotive FC Lose on Late Goal to New Mexico United - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Bounces Back for Draw at Detroit City FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Louisville City FC Too Much for Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Sold out Home Opener - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Set for 2025 Home Opener Today at 4 PM - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Falls 1-0 on the Road to Pittsburgh
- Preview: Hartford Heads to Steel City as USL Championship Play Resumes
- A Statement from Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell on Promotion and Relegation
- Hartford Cruise Past New York Shockers 3-0
- Preview: Hartford Begins U.S. Open Cup Run