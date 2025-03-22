Hartford Falls 1-0 on the Road to Pittsburgh

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







PITTSBURGH, PA - Hartford Athletic dropped a hard-fought battle on the road Saturday night, falling 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Highmark Stadium.

Hartford showed early promise with sharp ball movement and solid defensive shape, limiting Pittsburgh's chances through the opening 45 minutes. Defender Joe Farrell, making his return to Pittsburgh, led a disciplined back line that frustrated the Riverhounds' attack and helped keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.

The game opened up in the second half, with both teams pushing for a breakthrough. Pittsburgh broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Danny Griffin headed one past Hartford keeper Antony Siaha to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Despite a late push from Hartford the equalizer didn't come, and the Green and Blue were forced to settle for a narrow defeat.

Hartford Athletic returns home next Saturday, March 29th for the regular season home opener to face off against El Paso Locomotive at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

Fast Stats

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

Shots 8 6

Shots On Target 1 3

Corners 2 4

Fouls 10 15

Offsides 0 0

Possession 38% 62%

Passing Accuracy 67.5% 81.9%

Saves 2 1

Scoring Summary

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

75' - Danny Griffin

Disciplinary Summary

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

31' - Illal Ousmanu (Yellow)

Lineups

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Eric Dick

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 8 (DF) Junior Etou (Max Broughton - 85')

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Sean Suber

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 28 (DF) Illal Ousmanu

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 13 (DF) Luke Biasi

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 42 (MF) Jackson Walti

17 (MF) Jonathan Jimenez (Junior Moreira - 78 ¬Â²) 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz (Bradley Sample - 85')

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 2 (MF) Danny Griffin

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 16 (MF) Roberto Ydrach

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 9 (FW) Augustine Williams (Brigham Larson - 89')

7 (FW) Deshane Beckford (Adewale Obalola - 78') 4 (FW) Aidan O'Toole (Jason Bourgey - 62')

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.