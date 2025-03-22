Griffin's Header Sends Hounds to Home Opening Win

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds captain Danny Griffin made it a memorable home opener for the team when his late, headed goal gave the Hounds a 1-0 win over Hartford Athletic tonight at Highmark Stadium.

The goal came on a special night for the Hounds organization, as Kenardo Forbes, the club's all-time leader in appearances and assists and a holder of multiple USL Championship records, was honored before the match after retiring as a player earlier this month.

The win is the third time the Hounds have won their home opener in the past seven seasons, with all three of those wins coming against Hartford.

First half

Hartford had one of their best chances of the match in the opening minute, as Mamadou Dieng pounced on a turnover and drove toward goal, but his shot from the top of the box sailed high.

The Hounds had a good early chance, as well, and it was a signal of things to come. Junior Etou broke down the left flank to cross to the penalty spot, where Griffin rose to head the ball cleanly but wide.

Late in the half, the Hounds nearly broke through on the counter after Eric Dick blocked away a low cross by Michee Ngalina. The Hounds went quickly the other direction, and Beto Ydrach rose for a headed shot that forced a leaping save by Hartford goalie Antony Siaha.

Second half

The Hounds continued to have more of the ball after the break, rolling up 62 percent of the ball for the match. Etou continued to test down the left side, working to the goal line for much of the match but cutting inside in the 67th minute to fire a right-footed shot saved by Siaha.

The goal finally came in the 75th minute after the Hounds worked the ball from the right side back across to the left and Etou. He curled a cross toward the goal, and Griffin got free on a central run and headed the ball into the left side of the net for his first of the season.

As the game rolled into stoppage time, the Hounds had to defend well in their box, including a late free kick where Hartford even threw Siaha forward. But the Hounds finished the job, limiting Hartford to one shot on goal for goalkeeper Dick's first clean sheet of the season.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin 's game winner made him the obvious choice, but the captain was involved in other ways, connecting on 21 of 26 passes, contesting a team-high 15 duels for the ball - winning six - and finishing second on the team by recovering possession four times.

What's next?

The Hounds will try to keep the mojo going at home when they host Birmingham Legion FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at Highmark Stadium. Birmingham (0-1-2) was on the road this week, as well, battling out a 2-2 draw at Detroit City FC.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Eric Dick; Junior Etou (Max Broughton 85'), Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu, Luke Biasi; Jackson Walti, Beto Ydrach; Robbie Mertz (Bradley Sample 85'), Danny Griffin, Aidan O'Toole (Jason Bouregy 62'); Augi Williams (Brigham Larsen 89')

Hartford Athletic (4-2-3-1) - Antony Siaha; Thomas Presthus, Jordan Scarlett, Joe Farrell, Sebastian Anderson; Marlon Hairston, Beverly Makangila; Michee Ngalina, Jonathan Jiménez (Junior Moreira 78'), Deshane Beckford (Adewale Obalola 78'); Mamadou Dieng

Scoring summary

PIT - Danny Griffin 75' (Junior Etou)

Discipline summary

PIT - Illal Osumanu 31' (caution - tactical foul)

