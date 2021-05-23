Mutala & Jones Shine in Grizz 4-0 Sunday Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Sasha Mutala scored 2 goals in his Grizzlies debut and Peyton Jones saved all 28 shots he saw for his first professional shutout as Utah defeats Allen 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to win 3 out of 4 games in the series at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period. Utah scored first as AJ Whites got his 15th of the year 5 seconds into a power play 3:11 into the 2nd. White has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in his last 11 games. Mutala got his first professional goal 14:16 into the period with Mason Mannek getting his 2nd assist of the series. Later in the period Luke Bafia made it 3-0 as he scored his 4th goal of the year and 1st in a Grizzlies uniform. Trey Bradley and AJ White got the assists. White ended the afternoon with 1 goal and 1 assist. It's the 6th multiple point game for White in the last 10 games.

Mutala scored his 2nd of the game 1:35 into the third period on the power play to complete the scoring. Utah went 2 for 6 on the man advantage. Allen outshot Utah 28 to 22.

Mutala was signed by the Grizzlies and added to the roster before game-time. He played in 6 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles on an AHL ATO this season and had 1 assist. In 19 games earlier this season with the WHL's Tri-City Americans he had 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists).

Utah has won 3 in a row and 10 of their last 11 games. Trey Bradley had 7 assists in the 4 games vs Allen. In the last 11 games Utah has outscored the opponents by a 39 to 19 margin.

It was a stellar game for Peyton Jones, who earned the shutout. It's the 2nd shutout by a Grizzlies goaltender this season. Parker Gahagen shut out Rapid City on May 5.

There are 2 weeks left in the regular season. The Grizz are on the road next week for a 3 game series at Kansas City on Thursday-Saturday. Utah hosts Fort Wayne on June 2, 4-5 to complete the regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Sasha Mutala (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 28 save shutout.

3. AJ White (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

