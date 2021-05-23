Americans Shutout by Utah 4-0

Dyson Stevenson of the Allen Americans delivers a blow against the Utah Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL) dropped the final game of the season series against the Utah Grizzlies by a 4-0 score on Sunday afternoon at the Maverik Center.

The Americans' scoring struggles continued on Sunday afternoon. The team has only scored two goals in the last 180 minutes of play and were shutout on Sunday for the first time all season.

"We're not getting the bounces right now," said Americans Co Captain Spencer Asuchak. "When you get in a scoring drought like we are, you start gripping your sticks a little tighter trying to make something happen. We have a great group of guys who want to win. We have a lot of young players in the lineup who are hungry and getting better every game. This team will be fine."

Utah took six out of a possible eight points against the Americans this week. The Grizzlies moved to within five points of the Americans with the win. Both teams have played 66 games with six remaining.

The Americans went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Grizzlies went 2 for 6. The Americans outshot the Grizzlies 28 to 22 for the game.

Allen continues their Mountain Time Zone road trip next Friday, Saturday and Sunday in South Dakota against the Rapid City Rush.

Playoff Tickets for the 2021 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs go on sale on Monday. Stay tuned to the Americans website and social media channels for more information.

