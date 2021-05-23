Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 23 at 3 PM

SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Amway Center at 3 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Orlando Solar Bears are set for the rubber match of their three-game series this weekend at the Amway Center Sunday afternoon. After falling 3-2 on Friday night in the opener, SC secured a come-from-behind 5-4 victory on Saturday, scoring three times in the second period before Max Novak netted the game-winner in the third. The Rays have seven games remaining on their schedule and sit just behind Orlando in the standings, who is occupying fourth place and the final spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Orlando's points percentage is .556, while SC is at .548. Orlando came into the weekend after a series split with the Florida Everblades last week as well as a 2-1 loss to Jacksonville on Tuesday, while the Stingrays claimed a two-game sweep of the Indy Fuel last week before splitting a pair of matchups in Jacksonville. Sunday's contest will be the 13th meeting of the two teams this season. So far Orlando has won seven of those contests, while SC has claimed five. The Solar Bears have been one of the best teams on the penalty kill all season long, currently ranking fourth in the league after discarding 85.1% of their opponents' man-advantages.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 32-25-5-1 record after 63 games. The Solar Bears are led by forward Aaron Luchuk who is second in the ECHL with 66 points on 26 goals and 40 assists. Forward Tristin Langan ranks 8th in the league with 54 points (23g, 31a). Defender Mark Auk leads the team in scoring from the blue line and ranks fourth among all league skaters on the back end with 41 points in 60 games on six goals and 35 assists. Michael Joly was acquired from Wheeling last month and has made a big impact, scoring 14 points on seven goals and seven assists in his first 14 games with the team. Joly has 35 points (14g, 21a) in 34 games this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having a solid year, posting a 2.69 goals-against average with a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

