Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 2:10 PM

May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans celebrate a goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this afternoon in the final game of a four-game series. The Americans are 10-5-1-1 against Utah this season, and 25-16-1-2 over the last five years. The Americans look to even the season series this afternoon

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 1:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 2:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Friday, May 28, @ Rapid City, 8:05 pm

Next Home Game: Monday, June 2, vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm.

About the Last Night: The Utah Grizzlies took the series lead after a 2-1 OT win on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. The Americans opened the scoring late in the second period as Matthew Register took a pass from Brett Neumann and blasted a one-timer from the left circle into the Utah net with just over two and a half minutes left in the second period to give the Americans the 1-0 lead. The score would remain that way until the 8:26 mark of the third period when Utah's Cedric Pare tied the game with his 15th of the season. The Americans took a delay of game penalty as the clock hit zero in regulation setting up a four-on-three Utah power play headed to overtime. It did not take the Grizzlies long to end the game, as Cedric Pare scored his second of the night 57 seconds into overtime to give Utah the win. It was the second straight game that the Americans were held to just one goal. Jake Paterson stopped 22 of 24 Utah shots in defeat. The Americans went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Playoff Spot Clinched: The Allen Americans clinched their tenth playoff spot in team history on Saturday night. With the Americans overtime point, combined with Rapid City's loss in regulation, the Americans have qualified for the postseason.This is the first time since the 18-19 season that the Americans will play in the playoffs. The team missed the playoffs in 19-20 and last year's postseason was cancelled. Allen joins Wichita as the second team from the Western Conference to qualify for the playoffs.

Streak Snapped: Les Lancaster had his career-high eight-game point streak snapped on Saturday night. During that stretch, Lancaster had 12 points (6 goals and 6 assists). The eight-game point streak tied Tyler Sheehy for the longest by an Americans player this season.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 23-7-2-1

Away: 16-15-1-0

Overall: 39-22-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 57

Goals: Corey Mackin 27

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Matt Register, +15

PIM: Zane Franklin, 117

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 19-7-3-3

Away: 13-15-2-3

Overall: 32-22-5-6

Last 10: 9-1-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Team Leaders:

Points: Matthew Boucher, 49

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 23

Assists: Trey Bradley, 32

+/-: Jack Jenkins, +8

PIM: Cole Fraser, 142

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.