Fuel Dominate Rush in 5-0 Shutout Victory
May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
RAPID CITY - Scoring five unanswered goals the Fuel secured a victory in the final game of a four game series in Rapid City. Billy Christopoulos earned the shutout stopping 18 saves
The first period would belong to the Fuel as Tommy Apap would light the lamp less than two minutes into the game off a cross-ice pass from Alex Rauter at 1:29. After continuing to dominate the period in shots (13-8) Cedric Lacroix would widen the lead for Indy after tapping in the puck during a scramble in front of the net that would make the score 2-0 after the conclusion of the first.
The two teams would trade penalties throughout the second period - including three straight from the Rush, but neither team would capitalize on the power play as the 2-0 score stood after the second frame.
Indy would break the doors down in the third period - scoring three straight to secure a 5-0 victory for the Fuel. Dmitry Osipov notched the first goal in the final period when he scooped up a turnover and fired a shot at 4:07. Lacroix scored his second of the evening at 11:30, launching a shot from the blueline that bounced off of a Rush defenseman to bring the score to 4-0. Less than a minute later Matt Marcinew recovered a rebound in the Rush zone and beat Adam Carlson to make the final score 5-0.
The Fuel travel to Wheeling, West Virginia to take on the Nailers this Wednesday before returning home for a three game series vs. the Fort Wayne Komets.
Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
