Americans Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Overtime Loss

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson and defenseman Sam Ruopp vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild, clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night despite a 2-1 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans point earned, along with a Rapid City regulation loss to the Indy Fuel secured a playoff spot in the Western Conference for the Americans.

Cedric Pare scored a pair of goals on Saturday night including the game winner in overtime. The Americans took a delay of game penalty at the end of regulation that led to a 4 on 3 Utah power play to start overtime. Pare cashed in 57 seconds into the extra session for his 16th of the season.

Jake Paterson was great between the pipes for Allen stopping 24 of 26 shots on net. The Americans went 0 for 4 on the power play while the Utah Grizzlies went 1 for 5.

Game 4 of the series is Sunday afternoon at 2:10 pm CST from Utah. The Americans pregame show starts at 1:50 pm.

Playoff Tickets for Round 1 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs go on sale this Monday. Stay tuned to the Americans Social Media Channels for more details.

