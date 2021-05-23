Oilers Rally over Mavericks on Alzheimer's Awareness Night

May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated Kansas City 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Alzheimer's Awareness Night at the BOK Center on Saturday.

The opening period saw zero goals, with Roman Durny stopping all nine shots he faced.

Giorgio Estephan potted his ninth of the season 7:31 into the middle period, jumping on a turnover beneath the dots, setting the score 1-0 in Kansas City's favor. Charlie Sampair tied the game 1-1 with a low snapper, beating Matt Greenfield through the five hole with 5:05 left in the second period.

Marcus Crawford pulled the Mavericks ahead 2-1, rifling a quick release on the short side just 1:10 into the final period. Matt Lane answered on the power play at the 4:43 mark of the frame, jamming home a rebound off Adam Pleskach's initial chance. Conlan Keenan scored the game-winning goal 2:20 later, sniping Greenfield on a quasi breakaway for his fourth goal of the month.

The Oilers return home on May 24 at 7:05 p.m., completing a postponed game from Feb. 17, which was delayed due to inclement weather. Season ticket holders will use "Game #12" from their ticket booklet for entry. All tickets purchased for the game on Feb. 17 will be honored.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.