Nailers Double up Greenville for Win 999

GREENVILLE, SC - Each day over the weekend, the Wheeling Nailers got closer and closer to getting the upper hand on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and on Sunday afternoon, they got the job done at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Cody Sylvester tallied two goals for the second straight contest, including the first of two tallies in a 29-second span during the second period, while Tommy Nappier made 27 saves for his first win as a Nailer. The triumph was Wheeling's 999th all-time, giving the team a chance to capture number 1,000 on home ice.

The first period saw some good opportunities on both sides, but the lone goal was scored by the Nailers. Moments after Greenville had a goal called off for goalie interference, Wheeling got the one that counted. Cody Sylvester sped down the left side of the ice and attempted to dish a pass through the slot for a teammate. However, the puck deflected off of a defender and ramped into the top shelf of the net. The Nailers had a chance to go ahead by two, but Austin Fyten's backhand on a penalty shot was thwarted by Jacob Ingham.

A power play goal by the Swamp Rabbits temporarily tied the game, before Wheeling lit the lamp twice to go back in front. Ben Finkelstein's wrist shot was stopped by Tommy Nappier, but a rebound trickled out to Garrett Thompson, who deposited the marker. The tie lasted for 1:41, before Sean Josling spun a pass across center ice for Sylvester, who blazed down the left side and ripped his wrister into the right side of the net. 29 seconds after that, the Nailers went ahead by two. Adam Smith tossed a shot on goal, which got kicked out to Tim Doherty, who cashed in on the rebound.

Tyler Drevitch netted a key insurance goal with a high slot slap shot for Wheeling to start the third period, as the visitors had a comfortable three-goal advantage. Liam Pecararo got one back on the backhand for Greenville, but the Nailers shut things down from their and skated away with the 4-2 win.

Tommy Nappier earned his first victory in a Wheeling uniform, as he denied 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Jacob Ingham took the loss for the Swamp Rabbits, as he made 19 saves on 23 shots.

The Nailers will be back on home ice Wednesday night, when they face the Indy Fuel at 7:10. That game is the make-up for the clash originally scheduled for April 28th. Fans with tickets from the April 28th game can use them for the game on Wednesday. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

