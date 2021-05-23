ECHL Transactions - May 23
May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 23, 2021:
Allen:
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve [5/22]
Delete Samuel Laberge, F placed on reserve [5/22]
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve [5/22]
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve [5/22]
Greenville:
Add David Broll, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Sasha Mutala, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve
Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve
Delete Riley Woods, F suspended by team
Add Miles Gendron, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL) [5/22]
Add Cedric Pare, F activated from reserve[5/22]
Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve [5/22]
Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on reserve [5/22]
Wichita:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve
