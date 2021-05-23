ECHL Transactions - May 23

May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 23, 2021:

Allen:

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve [5/22]

Delete Samuel Laberge, F placed on reserve [5/22]

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve [5/22]

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve [5/22]

Greenville:

Add David Broll, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Sadek, D recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Sasha Mutala, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve

Delete Jared Pike, F placed on reserve

Delete Riley Woods, F suspended by team

Add Miles Gendron, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL) [5/22]

Add Cedric Pare, F activated from reserve[5/22]

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve [5/22]

Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on reserve [5/22]

Wichita:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.