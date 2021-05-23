Langan, Windsor drive Solar Bears to 3-1 win over Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan scored just 46 seconds into the game and Michael Joly added an additional first-period goal, while Clint Windsor made a season-high 43 saves as the Orlando Solar Bears (33-25-5-1) picked up a 3-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (28-23-10-3) on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

First Period

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (24) at 0:46. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Anthony Repaci.

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (16) at 16:19. Assisted by Chris LeBlanc and Mark Auk.

Shots: ORL 25, SC 12

Second Period

Shots: ORL 9, SC 19

Third Period

South Carolina goal: Dylan Steman (15) [SH] at 0:59.

Orlando goal: Tyler Bird (14) [EN] at 19:52. Assisted by Jerry D'Amigo.

Shots: ORL 5, SC 13

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 43-for-44

SC: Jake Kupsky, 36-for-38

THREE STARS:

1) Clint Windsor - ORL

2) Tristin Langan - ORL

3) Michael Joly - ORL

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears improved to 8-5-0-0 against the Stingrays this season, with one game remaining on the schedule on June 3

Tristin Langan's opening goal was the forward's eighth career first goal with the Solar Bears, giving him sole possession of first place on the franchise leaderboard

Michael Joly's goal extends his point streak to three games (2g-2a)

Chris LeBlanc's assist on Joly's goal extends his point streak to three games (1g-2a)

Jerry D'Amgio's assist on Tyler Bird's goal extends his point streak to three games (1g-2a)

Aaron Luchuk now has a three-game assist streak (3a); he is second in league scoring with 67 points (26g-41a)

The victory was Windsor's 21st of the season, and 40th of his career - he is now one win away from matching Ryan Massa for the most wins in a single season (22 - 2015-16) and in franchise history (41)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

