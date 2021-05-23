Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Nailers, 3:05 PM

May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits look to extend their season-best, six-game winning streak against the Wheeling Nailers at 3:05 p.m. The Rabbits won last night by a 4-3 overtime margin against the Nailers in front of 2,454 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (34-17-11-3) vs. Wheeling Nailers (19-34-6-1)

May 23, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #66 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Logan Gruhl (14)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Shawn Cameron scored in the final seconds of sudden-death overtime to hand the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night. The Rabbits jumped out to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of first period markers from Max Zimmer and Graham Knott. First, Zimmer received a perfect cross-ice pass from Ben Finkelstein who extended his point streak to 10 games at 12:48. Knott added his eighth goal of the season at 15:30 to double his team's advantage. Wheeling responded with a pair to draw even before the midway mark of the second period. Nick Rivera scored a power play goal on a wraparound attempt at 3:05. Cody Sylvester tallied his first of eventual two goals at 9:13 for the equalizer. At 12:40, Frank Hora put the Rabbits back in front with a go-ahead marker. Matt Strome fed Hora from beneath the goal line, and Hora unleashed a rocket from the right face-off circle for his sixth goal of the campaign. Leading 3-2 after 40 minutes, Wheeling once again responded to draw even. Sylvester registered his 22nd goal of the season after squeezing a point-blank chance from the low-slot past John Lethemon. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits required sudden-death overtime for the 23rd time this season, and Cameron scored the game-winner with 17.8 seconds left on the clock. On a 2-on-2 rush, Cameron burst to the net on a power move and beat Louis-Philip Guindon low to the ice.

CLINCHING SCENARIOS:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits can clinch a berth in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs today with a win and a South Carolina Stingrays loss in regulation. The Stingrays battle the Orlando Solar Bears at 3 p.m. Last night, the Florida Everblades became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot.

OPPSOTION SPOTLIGHT:

The Wheeling Nailers are highlighted by rookie forward Brady Tomlak who scored in Friday's series opener against Greenville. Tomlak, 24, spent the last four seasons playing collegiately at Air Force Academy. In a previous summer, Tomlak worked Expeditionary Survival Training, teaching cadets how to safely use the M9. In 57 games this season, Tomlak has registered 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists). He is the son of former Hartford Whaler, Mike Tomlak.

FINK'S STREAK CONTINUES:

Swamp Rabbits defenseman Ben Finkelstein extended his point streak to 10 games after recording an assist last night on Max Zimmer's first period goal. In 29 games, Finkelstein remains a point per game player with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.