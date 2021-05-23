Rabbits Winning Streak Ends at Six Straight Games

May 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-2 decision against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon to conclude four games in five nights. Greenville's season-long winning streak ended at six consecutive games.

Wheeling's Cody Sylvester followed last night's multi-goal performance with two more strikes on Sunday. Sylvester opened the scoring at 7:07 for the first period's lone mark. Shots on goal were 13-8 Swamp Rabbits after 20 minutes.

Greenville answered in the second period courtesy of Garrett Thompson's 15th goal of the season. Ben Finkelstein fired a shot from the center point, and Thompson cleaned up a loose puck sitting in front for the equalizer at 5:16. Finkelstein's helper extended his current point streak to 11 straight.

Sylvester restored Wheeling's advantage at 6:54 on an unassisted goal, followed by an insurance marker from Tim Doherty at 8:14. The Nailers pushed their lead to 4-1 at 4:31 of the third period after Tyler Drevitch hit pay-dirt on a center point shot.

In his 100th professional game, Liam Pecararo tallied at 13:46 to cut Greenville's deficit to 4-2. Final shots on goal totaled 29-23. The Rabbits finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, May 26 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both teams will battle for the final time this season at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.