Mud Hens-Indians Series Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's series opener vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Thursday, May 16, as part of a doubleheader, with gates opening at 10 AM ahead of an 11:05 AM first pitch for Game 1. The second of two 7.0-inning games will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The six-game series vs. the Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, begins tomorrow with a Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial followed by Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly on Thursday. Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery rounds out the week, highlighted by postgame fireworks on Friday, team autographs on Saturday and a Rowdie bobblehead giveaway on Sunday. Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for any future 2024 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket exchange - including Tuesday's scheduled Bark in the Park promotion - is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

Bark in the Park Dog Tickets -- Good for Dog Tickets to four remaining Bark in the Park games OR a ticket credit in your account

