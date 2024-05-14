Mud Hens-Indians Series Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's series opener vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Thursday, May 16, as part of a doubleheader, with gates opening at 10 AM ahead of an 11:05 AM first pitch for Game 1. The second of two 7.0-inning games will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
The six-game series vs. the Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, begins tomorrow with a Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial followed by Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly on Thursday. Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery rounds out the week, highlighted by postgame fireworks on Friday, team autographs on Saturday and a Rowdie bobblehead giveaway on Sunday. Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].
Rain Check Policy
Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for any future 2024 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket exchange - including Tuesday's scheduled Bark in the Park promotion - is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets
Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
Bark in the Park Dog Tickets -- Good for Dog Tickets to four remaining Bark in the Park games OR a ticket credit in your account
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 14, 2024
- Iowa Baseball Camp for the Deaf, Iowa Cubs to Celebrate Deaf Culture Night at Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Announce Three Roster Moves - Charlotte Knights
- May 14 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens-Indians Series Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Tuesday Night Series Opener Postponed to Wednesday - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Take Down Top Team in West, Crush Storm Chasers 13-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Drop Series Opener in St. Paul 13-7 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB Game Notes - May 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Knights Baseball Club, Front Row Motorsports Hit All-Star Grand Slam Partners with Michael McDowell and No. 34 Team - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox X Dinosaur Jr.: New Merchandise Collaboration with Local Rock Pioneers - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Close out Series in Iowa with Win - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 14th to Sunday, May 19th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Mud Hens-Indians Series Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 14-19
- On Deck at the Vic: Bark in the Park, Prospects Weekend, Villain Kids & an Appearance by Two Indianapolis Colts Highlight May 14-19 Homestand
- Indians' Slide Continues in 7-1 Loss to Bats
- Smith-Njigba Homers Late, Indians Drop Back-and-Forth Contest with Bats