Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Rochester in 7-5 Loss

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to keep up with the Rochester Red Wings in the opening game of their series on Tuesday night at Innovative Field, falling 7-5. The teams had to endure a nearly two hour rain delay before taking the field.

The Bisons struck for three runs in the top of the fourth inning, erasing a one-run deficit on a Jack Dunn solo home run in the last of the third inning. Each of the first three batters in the fourth reached base for Buffalo, and all three would eventually score.

Leo Jimenez tied the game 1-1 with an RBI base hit against Adonis Medina that scored Addison Barger. Brian Serven and Damiano Palmegiani each scored on Spencer Horwitz's two-run single that pushed the team in front of Rochester 3-1.

However, the lead would be short lived thanks to a pair of Red Wings runs in the bottom of the inning. An error with Carter Kieboom at the plate allowed Rochester to score two runs and tie the score at 3-3. A James Wood RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning pushed the Red Wings back in front of Buffalo, this time 4-3.

They would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 6-3 over the Bisons. Alex Call drove both runs in with a two-run triple for his first triple of the season. The Bisons would get one run back in the top of the seventh when Barger belted his fourth home run of the season, trimming the deficit to 6-4.

Buffalo entered the top of the ninth inning down by three runs, 7-4, when they were able to get the tying run on base. Serven's third hit of the game drove in Horwitz to bring Buffalo within a pair, 7-5. However, with two runs on base Rico Garcia was able to secure the final out and two-run Rochester victory.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday night for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Chad Dallas is expected to start for the Bisons at Innovative Field.

