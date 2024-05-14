SWB Game Notes - May 14

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-11) @ Worcester Red Sox (18-21)

Game 39 | Road Game 22 | Tuesday, May 14, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Will Warren (3-1, 4.86) vs RHP Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.94)

TWO GAMES UP: With their fifth series victory on the season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders remain on top of the International League with a Minor League leading 27 wins. The team holds a two-game lead over Omaha.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 16 games on Sunday with a pair of base hits. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a twelve-game on-base streak with going 1-3 in his last contest. Carlos Narvaez also reached 11 consecutive games on-base with his eighth double of the season. Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with hitting in ten straight contests.

MISCUE MESS- SWB committed eleven errors in their six-game set last week, tying Lehigh Valley for the most on the week. The team has now totalled 38 miscues, which is now most made on the season in the International League. The Tampa Tarpons have recorded 62 errors for the most in the minors. The RailRiders are 13-1 when they do not make an error, but 6-5 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

MAURICIO MAGIC - Alex Mauricio snapped his scoreless streak at 11.2 innings after letting up an unearned run in his last appearance on Sunday. Prior he worked six straight scoreless appearances with the RailRiders dating back to April 16. Mauricio, 27, has pitched 12.1 innings allowing just 14 hits and two walks while striking out 21. The righty holds a 1.59 ERA in 17.0 frames, letting up earned runs in only one of his outings. Mauricio was originally drafted by NYY in the 27th round of 2017, but retired on Decemeber 13, 2019. He returned to baseball for the 2022 season.

NOT THAT JASON ALEXANDER- The WooSox will begin the series with starter Jason Alexander, a righty pitcher from California not George Costanza from Seinfeld. Alexander, 31, was signed as a free agent by Boston this past February. He has made seven starts for a 1-3 record and a 3.94 earned run average. In 32.0 innings, Alexander has allowed four home runs and 14 walks while securing 29 strikeouts.

THE RETURN OF RON - Ron Marinaccio reported back to the RailRiders yesterday after being optioned down from the Yankees on May 10. Marinaccio received the call to NYY on April 14 and impressed in relief for the big-league club. He held a 1.42 earned run average in seven appearances. In 12.2 frames, the right let up just two earned runs, striking out ten. Prior to his call up, he made three appearances with SWB never allowing a run while securing one save.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON - The RailRiders have a Triple-A high 15 saves on the season with three coming from both Phil Bickford and Anthony Misiewicz. Eight pitchers have recorded at least one this summer. The pitching staff also holds the best ERA in the minor's highest level with a 3.95, the only team in Triple-A under the 4.00 mark. Their parent club, the Yankees, have a Major League high 17 saves. Clay Holmes leads the pack with a dozen of his own.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.