Knights Beat the Bulls 12-11 in 10 Innings Tuesday
May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights catcher Chuckie Robinson had three hits in six at-bats on Tuesday night. His most important at-bat, however, came in the bottom of the 10th inning.
With runners on the corners and just one out, Robinson hit into a fielder's choice and shortstop Colson Montgomery raced home to score the game-winning run in a thrilling 12-11 walk-off win for the Charlotte Knights over the Durham Bulls in the opening game of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night.
It was an impressive night at the plate for Robinson, who went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI. Second baseman Wilmer Difo also had a solid night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a game-high four RBI. His two-run home run in the fifth inning was his first of the season. He added a two-run single in the seventh inning.
Left fielder Zach DeLoach came up with a big two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. For DeLoach, the home run was his first of the season. He finished the night by going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, the home run, two RBI and two walks.
RHP Dalton Roach (1-0, 3.38) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed a scoreless 10th inning. Roach walked just one batter and fanned two. RHP Johan Domínguez started for Charlotte and allowed four runs on eight hits over three innings.
Tuesday's game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams battling for the lead most of the night. Charlotte battled back from a 6-1 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 with a five-run fifth inning. After going down 9-6, the Knights battled back to tie the game again at 9-9. Both teams later scored two runs apiece in the eighth inning to tie the game back up at 11-11.
The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. in game two on Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
