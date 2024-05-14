Knights Beat the Bulls 12-11 in 10 Innings Tuesday

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights catcher Chuckie Robinson had three hits in six at-bats on Tuesday night. His most important at-bat, however, came in the bottom of the 10th inning.

With runners on the corners and just one out, Robinson hit into a fielder's choice and shortstop Colson Montgomery raced home to score the game-winning run in a thrilling 12-11 walk-off win for the Charlotte Knights over the Durham Bulls in the opening game of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night.

It was an impressive night at the plate for Robinson, who went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBI. Second baseman Wilmer Difo also had a solid night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a game-high four RBI. His two-run home run in the fifth inning was his first of the season. He added a two-run single in the seventh inning.

Left fielder Zach DeLoach came up with a big two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. For DeLoach, the home run was his first of the season. He finished the night by going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, the home run, two RBI and two walks.

RHP Dalton Roach (1-0, 3.38) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed a scoreless 10th inning. Roach walked just one batter and fanned two. RHP Johan Domínguez started for Charlotte and allowed four runs on eight hits over three innings.

Tuesday's game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams battling for the lead most of the night. Charlotte battled back from a 6-1 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 with a five-run fifth inning. After going down 9-6, the Knights battled back to tie the game again at 9-9. Both teams later scored two runs apiece in the eighth inning to tie the game back up at 11-11.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. in game two on Wednesday.

