Iowa Baseball Camp for the Deaf, Iowa Cubs to Celebrate Deaf Culture Night at Principal Park

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Baseball Camp for the Deaf (IBCD) will expand its partnership with the Iowa Cubs and celebrate Deaf Culture Night at Principal Park on Thursday, June 27.

The Iowa Cubs will wear specialty jerseys to celebrate Deaf culture and the Deaf community. The jerseys will feature "IOWA" in American Sign Language across the chest. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefitting IBCD.

IBCD - started in 2015 - is a week-long event that provides baseball experiences for children who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing. Four days of baseball camp experience is highlighted with a trip to an Iowa Cubs game, followed by a Principal Park tour and on-field playing experience on the camp's fifth and final day.

"We're excited to team up with the Iowa Cubs to celebrate the Deaf community and our unique culture," said Dylan Heuer, the founder and director of IBCD. "It's an honor for IBCD and the Deaf community to see Iowa Cubs players wear jerseys in our language, American Sign Language. We're looking forward to a great evening with the Iowa Cubs and highlighting the Deaf community."

Campers from IBCD, children who are Deaf or hard of hearing, will perform the national anthem and the seventh-inning stretch in American Sign Language, throw out the first pitch, and participate in between-inning promotions. ASL interpreters will be on hand throughout Principal Park.

"It's important to us that Iowa Cubs games are experiences that can be shared by everyone in the community," Iowa Cubs Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer said. "We appreciate the great partnership we've built with Dylan and his team to provide not only a great night of fun and baseball, but also raise awareness about the ways the IBCD is serving these kids and their families from across the Midwest throughout the year."

Iowa Baseball Camp for the Deaf (IBCD) is an a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides baseball experiences for children who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing in an accessible, fun, and instructive environment. Partnering with Iowa Hands & Voices, IBCD is dedicated to sharing the love of the game. This year's camp dates are June 24-28 at Johnston Little League. Visit http://www.facebook.com/iowabaseballcampdeaf and www.iowadeafbaseball.com for more information.

