Tuesday Night Series Opener Postponed to Wednesday

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Tonight's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Norfolk Tides has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader, tomorrow May 15, with the first game starting at 5:35 pm, gates will open at 4:30. The doubleheader will feature two seven inning games.

Fans may exchange their tickets from tonight's game at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2024 regular season home game excluding July 3rd. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for tonight's game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2024, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office.

The next $2 Tuesday is May 28. Group ticket representatives will be in contact with their groups to reschedule. Sentara hospital week ticket purchasers can show their FEVO email receipt to receive tickets for any regular season home game except July 3.

Ticket Information

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats starting at $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and start at $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

