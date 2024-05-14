Knights Announce Three Roster Moves

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

RHP Justin Anderson was promoted to the Chicago White Sox today to serve as the team's 27th player for the straight doubleheader against the Washington Nationals. This season with the Knights, Anderson, 31, is 1-2 with a team-high four saves and a 2.81 ERA in 14 games out of the bullpen (16.0 IP/22 SO).

So far this season, the Knights have sent 14 players to Chicago this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28) and RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

INF Danny Mendick will begin an MLB Rehab Assignment today with the Charlotte Knights. Mendick, 30, was promoted to the Chicago White Sox from Charlotte on April 22. He is hitting .256 (10-for-39) with five runs scored, three doubles, one home run and three RBI in 10 games with the White Sox this season. He was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on May 4 (retroactive to May 2) with lower back tightness.

Mendick, 30, was in the midst of an incredible home run streak with the Charlotte Knights when he was promoted. The Rochester, NY native homered in five consecutive games (April 16-20) and six consecutive home games, dating back to Charlotte's home game on Sunday, April 7. With the Knights this year, Mendick is hitting .317 (19-for-60) with 15 runs scored, six doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI in 19 games.

RHP Cody Sedlock was added to Charlotte's active roster today (promoted from ACL White Sox). Sedlock, 28, was signed by the Chicago White Sox to a minor league contract on April 17. Sedlock missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 8, 2023. A native of Sherrard, IL, Sedlock was originally selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He made his MLB debut with the Orioles on May 29, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.