Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 14th to Sunday, May 19th

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - After winning five of their last six games to improve their record to 22-15, the Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday, May 14th to begin a six-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A Chicago Cubs). The homestand features the first Education Day of the season, Armed Forces Day, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, May 14th (6:05 p.m. game, 5:00 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Plus, we're celebrating We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Tuesday this week because of Education Day #1 on Wednesday. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: Meals on Wheels of Syracuse, The Loretto Foundation, and Volunteer Lawyers Project of CNY. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Wednesday, May 15th (11:05 a.m. game, 9:30 a.m. gates) - It's a SOLD-OUT Education Day! The Syracuse Mets are excited to welcome Central New York students and teachers to NBT Bank Stadium for a day of baseball, learning, and fun!

Thursday, May 16th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are presented by 95X.

This Thursday, the Mets are supporting the Midwest Tornado Relief program to help the 27 million people affected by the tornadoes in the Midwest a few weeks ago. This effort is spearheaded by the Omaha Storm Chasers, MiLB and MLB proceeds raised will go to the Red Cross for people in the affected areas.

Friday, May 17th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday on Upstate University Hospital Night, presented by Upstate University Hospital and media co-sponsor 93Q. Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

After the game, fans can enjoy a fantastic firework show, presented by Upstate University Hospital!

Saturday, May 18th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Armed Forces Day at NBT Bank Stadium and features a Stars and Stripes jersey giveaway and postgame fireworks, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a stars and stripes jersey, courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union. Plus, there will be a postgame fireworks extravaganza to put an exclamation point on the night.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed stars and stripes jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Sunday, May 19th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features: French Toast, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Chicken and Waffles, Pulled Pork Sliders, Scrambled Eggs, sausage links, home fries, Mac & Cheese, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

It is also CSEA Day at NBT Bank Stadium. Join CSEA and the Syracuse Mets for an afternoon of baseball and family fun!

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

