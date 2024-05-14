Iowa Comeback Comes up Short in Syracuse

May 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Iowa Cubs (19-21) nearly completed a ninth inning rally against the Syracuse Mets (23-15) but fell just short by a final score of 8-7 on Tuesday night.

The first three frames of the contest found the two ballclubs in a scoreless tie. That changed in the bottom of the fourth, however, as the Mets put up a crooked number against I-Cub starter Julio Teheran .

Trayce Thompson led off the half inning with a solo home run and after a groundout, Michael Brosseau also hit a solo home run. The Mets then loaded the bases following a hit by pitch, single, and a walk for Rylan Bannon . Bannon then proceeded to bring in two runs with a base knock and Luke Ritter scored two more off a double which made the score 6-0.

It didn't take very long for Iowa to make a dent in its deficit as it responded in the top of the fifth. With one swing of the bat, Alexander Canario made it a 6-4 ballgame as he launched a grand slam to left field.

Syracuse did get a run back in the bottom of the fifth with another long ball. Brosseau tallied his second solo shot of the night, which moved the score to 7-4. Brosseau's hot night at the plate then continued in the seventh with his third solo homer of the game, extending Syracuse's lead to 8-4.

In the ninth is when Iowa made things interesting. Brennen Davis started the rally with a solo home run and Darius Hill kept it going with a double. Hill came around to score off a throwing error and Canario brought in his fifth RBI of the game with a single making the score 8-7. The rally was put to an end with a David Bote groundout that ricocheted off the pitcher to the shortstop who threw over to first base for the final out.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tonight marked the first ever meeting between the Iowa Cubs and the Syracuse Mets.

- Alexander Canario hit the first grand slam of the season for the I-Cubs. It marked his first grand slam since his second-career Major League appearance on September 19, 2023, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

- Michael Brosseau is the first opposing player to hit multiple home runs in a game against Iowa this season.

Iowa and Syracuse will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow. First pitch from NBT Bank Stadium is slated for 10:05 am CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

