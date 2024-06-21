Morris Excels as Cyclones Fall in Extras to BlueClaws, 3-2

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RHP Kade Morris impressed in his sixth High-A career start, and SS William Lugo clobbered a game-tying solo home run with the Cyclones down to their final out, but Brooklyn ultimately fell to Jersey Shore, 3-2, on Friday night in 10 innings in the inaugural game of the second half of the regular season.

Morris twirled six innings of two-run ball. The Nevada product surrendered only three base hits, all while striking out four and walking two. The 6.0 innings ties the longest that Morris has worked into a game since his promotion to High-A Brooklyn.

Lugo's game tying solo blast came with two out and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth. The long ball marked his fourth of the season, and second over the course of the past week. Lugo also went yard on Saturday at Hudson Valley.

Jersey Shore did not take long to strike. In the second inning, DH Felix Reyes took Morris deep for the game's first run. The homer marked Reyes' third of the campaign, and gave Jersey Shore the game's first run for the third time in the four games of the series thus far.

No runs would come home to score again on either side until the sixth, when Jersey Shore would double its lead. After consecutive walks by 2B William Bergolla and DH Aiden Miller, 1B Leandro Pineda grounded into a double play to put Bergolla on third. Then, a wild pitch issued by Morris - the first of four on the night by Brooklyn - allowed Bergolla to come home and make it a 2-0 game.

Brooklyn's response was immediate. In the home half of the same frame, 1B Nick Lorusso led off with a single, followed by an RBI double off the barrel of 3B Junior Tilien to make it 2-1. That closed the book on RHP Eiberson Castellano's day, who went 5.0+ innings, allowing five hits and only the one run.

He was replaced by LHP Benony Robles, who proceeded to issue a walk followed by a pop out. Then, Lugo lined out to center, all while Tilien was running the whole way, resulting in an easy inning-ending double play due to the baserunning mishap.

The Cyclones would not go away quietly, though. With two down in the ninth, Lugo's home run sent the Coney Island faithful of 5,599 into a frenzy. However, LF Kellum Clark struck out looking one batter later to send the game to extras.

Jersey Shore began the 10th with SS Erick Brito as the ghost runner on second. Not only did Brito take third base on a wild pitch, but proceeded to score the go-ahead run a few moments later on yet another wild pitch by RHP Joshua Cornielly. Cornielly would go on to toss a third wild pitch of the frame after a one-out walk, allowing Jersey Shore to put another runner in scoring position. Cornielly remained unphased though, retiring the next side and stranding the runner to send the game to the bottom of the 10th.

Brooklyn proceeded to advance its ghost runner - Clark - up to third base thanks to a deep fly out from pinch-hitter Stanley Consuegra. Then, CF Nick Morabito grounded out to shortstop, with Clark not breaking for home. C Chris Suero was then walked to put men on the corners with two gone. Lorusso flied out to center to end the game.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore continue their series on Saturday evening at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-1, 3.32 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore counters with RHP George Klassen (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

