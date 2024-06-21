Claws Outlast Cyclones 3-2 in 10 to Start Second Half
June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
BROOKLYN, NY - Andrew Walling got Nick Lorusso to fly to center to end the game with the tying run at third and the winning run at first and the BlueClaws held off Brooklyn 3-2 on Friday to take the first game of the second half on Friday at Maimonides Park.
Jersey Shore (39-28) took the first game of the second half from Brooklyn (33-34) and has won three of four in the six game set so far.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the 10th when Erick Brito scored from third on a wild pitch from Joshua Corneily. Walling (5-0), who allowed the game tying home run to William Lugo in the bottom of the ninth, pitched through traffic in the 10th and earned the win.
Jersey Shore got on the board first as Felix Reyes smashed a solo home run in the top of the second inning. It was his third home run of the season and second of the last week.
The score remained 1-0 into the sixth when William Bergolla scored on a wild pitch to put the BlueClaws up 2-0. Junior Tilien doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 2-1.
BlueClaws starter Eiberson Castellano came out after Tilien's RBI double and Benony Robles replaced him. Robles got out of the jam without allowing Tilien to score and preserved the 2-1 Jersey Shore lead.
Castellano was charged with one run over five innings on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Cyclones starter Kade Morris gave up two runs in six innings.
The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:00 pm. RHP George Klassen makes his second start for Jersey Shore.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2024
- Crawdads Defend the Diamond 10-3 Over Bowling Green - Hickory Crawdads
- Claws Outlast Cyclones 3-2 in 10 to Start Second Half - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Kinney Logs Three Hits, Hot Rods Sink 10-3 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Kinney Logs Three Hits, Hot Rods Sink 10-3 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Second Half Starts with a Bang - Asheville Tourists
- Wilmington That Win; Blue Rocks Werk in 6-3 Eleganza Extravaganza Over Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Wilmington That Win; Blue Rocks Werk in 6-3 Eleganza Extravaganza over Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Take Fourth Game in a Row Against the Renegades, 10-3 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Grasshoppers Take Fourth Game in a Row against the Renegades, 10-3 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Fall, 10-3 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- AJ Minter Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Rome - Rome Emperors
- Grasshoppers Crowned SAL North First-Half Champions and Clinch a 2024 Playoff Berth - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Renegades HOPE Week Begins on Tuesday, June 25 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Claws Outlast Cyclones 3-2 in 10 to Start Second Half
- Claws Fall on Thursday, Just Miss First-Half Title
- The Snakes Kick off Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series June 29th
- Cabrera Sizzles, Claws Stay Alive with 2-0 Wednesday Win
- Claws Top Cyclones 7-2, Keep Pace in Northern Division