Claws Outlast Cyclones 3-2 in 10 to Start Second Half

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, NY - Andrew Walling got Nick Lorusso to fly to center to end the game with the tying run at third and the winning run at first and the BlueClaws held off Brooklyn 3-2 on Friday to take the first game of the second half on Friday at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore (39-28) took the first game of the second half from Brooklyn (33-34) and has won three of four in the six game set so far.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the 10th when Erick Brito scored from third on a wild pitch from Joshua Corneily. Walling (5-0), who allowed the game tying home run to William Lugo in the bottom of the ninth, pitched through traffic in the 10th and earned the win.

Jersey Shore got on the board first as Felix Reyes smashed a solo home run in the top of the second inning. It was his third home run of the season and second of the last week.

The score remained 1-0 into the sixth when William Bergolla scored on a wild pitch to put the BlueClaws up 2-0. Junior Tilien doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 2-1.

BlueClaws starter Eiberson Castellano came out after Tilien's RBI double and Benony Robles replaced him. Robles got out of the jam without allowing Tilien to score and preserved the 2-1 Jersey Shore lead.

Castellano was charged with one run over five innings on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Cyclones starter Kade Morris gave up two runs in six innings.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:00 pm. RHP George Klassen makes his second start for Jersey Shore.

