Hot Rods Game Notes

New Beginnings.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped the first half finale on Thursday to the Hickory Crawdads 4-0 at L.P. Frans Stadium. RHP Duncan Davitt recorded a 6.0 inning quality start in the losing effort, striking out four and allowing one run on four hits. The Hot Rods concluded the first half 36-30 and only 1.0 game out of first place in the SAL South.

Living Like Ledbetter.... Colton Ledbetter has been excellent over the month of June. He's collected six multi-hit performances in the month, including two against the Crawdads this week. Also in June, Ledbetter has five home runs and 11 RBI, including two multi-home run games against the Asheville Tourists.

Taylor Tales.... Rays No. 4 prospect Brayden Taylor has been on a tear this month. Taylor is 23-for-67 (.343) with four home runs and 12 RBI. From the leadoff spot, Taylor has contributed 16 runs and nine stolen bases. To begin the series against Hickory, Taylor went a perfect 4-for-4 and reached safely in his first six at bats.

Magical Martin.... Rays No. 19 Prospect Trevor Martin is a true ace in Bowling Green. Martin sits top five in the SAL in ERA at 2.97 and leads the SAL in strikeouts with 86. That's best for fifth in all of minor league baseball, courtesy of a career-high 14 strikeout night on June 4th at Asheville.

