Renegades Fall, 10-3

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Greensboro, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the first game of the second half of the 2024 season 10-3 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night at First National Bank Field.

The Renegades took an early lead against Derek Diamond with a two-out rally in the top of the first. Rafael Flores and Omar Martinez had back-to-back singles before Jace Avina crushed a three-run home run to left-center to put the Gades in front 3-0.

The Grasshoppers responded with two runs against Kyle Carr in the bottom of the second on a bases loaded walk to Kalae Harrison and an infield single by Termarr Johnson. On Johnson's RBI single, Carr was struck on the lower leg by the groundball. While he finished the second by striking out Nick Cimillo, he did not come back out for the third.

Greensboro tied the game at 3-3 against Joel Valdez in the bottom of the third when Hudson Head walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, got to third on a groundout and scored on another wild pitch. Johnson hit a one-out solo home run in the fourth to put the Hoppers up 4-3.

Hudson Valley threatened several times the rest of the way, but could not break through. Four Renegades batters - Roc Riggio, Flores, Martinez and Avina - all finished with multiple hits as Hudson Valley managed to out-hit Greensboro in the game.

The Grasshoppers broke the game open with a six-run bottom of the eighth inning, with a two-run single from Josiah Sightler and a grand slam by Shawn Ross doing the damage as they sent 10 batters to the plate.

The Renegades continue their series with the Grasshoppers on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. Hudson Valley sends LHP Ben Shields (2-2, 3.21) to the mound. Coverage begins at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

Renegades Record:

33-33, 0-1

