Crawdads Defend the Diamond 10-3 Over Bowling Green
June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- Alejandro Osuna and Yeison Morrobel led a late charge that resulted in 10 unanswered runs for the Hickory Crawdads, as the 'Dads claimed a 10-3 win on the opening night of the SAL's second half at LP Frans Stadium.
Morrobel sparked the Crawdads rally with a ringing double to right-center field in the sixth, breathing some life into a Hickory offense that had been stalled by Bowling Green pitcher TJ Fondtain. The hit for Morrobel was just the second of the game and the first since Osuna's single in the third.
From there, Sebastian Walcott plated Morrobel with a double off the Crowne Plaza sign in left to put the Crawdads on the board. The knock for Walcott would be one of two RBI in the contest.
One batter later, Luis Mieses cut the lead to one with a sharp single through the middle, scoring Walcott for a 3-2 deficit going to the stretch.
In that seventh stanza, Osuna and Morrobel were back at it, as Osuna reached on an infield single, followed by Cam Cauley's dribbled single down the third base line to set the stage for the Dominican outfielder.
Following a double steal for Cauley and Osuna, Morrobel shot a single through the right side of the infield, scoring Osuna and Cauley, sending the 3,259 fans to their collective feet as the 'Dads took their first lead at 4-3.
In the eighth, the Crawdads (1-0,29-38) would slam the door shut on Bowling Green (0-1, 36-31), scoring six times in the frame.
Adrian Rodriguez was sensational for the Crawdads, smothering the Hot Rods hitters with four punchouts in his two scoreless innings.
Morrobel and Osuna stroked half of the Crawdads ten hits in the contest, as Walcott got in on the action with his two RBI performance.
Tomorrow, Winston Santos seeks his seventh win of the year in a 7pm first pitch against Bowling Green. Crawdads Pregame will get things started at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and www.hickorycrawdads.com.
