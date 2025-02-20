Crawdads Announce Full Promotional Calendar

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have unveiled their full promotional calendar for the 2025 season.

In addition to the 16 giveaway dates and 14 firework shows, the Crawdads will host a variety of theme nights and specialty jersey nights.

The 'Dads will host four jersey auctions in 2025. The first will be a Friends themed jersey that will be worn on Saturday, May 17th. The jerseys, purple like Monica and Rachel's apartment, features icons of some famous parts of the show including the orange couch, Central Perk logo, a sunglasses adorned turkey, a guitar, and a lobster. It will be five o'clock at the Frans all day on June 20th as the team hosts Margaritaville Night and an auction of the parrot themed jersey the players will wear. The Hickory Dickory Docks alternate identity will return to action July 18th and 19th. The Hickory Dickory Docks jerseys the team has worn the past three seasons will be up for auction during the games. The auction schedule will close on August 22nd as the Crawdads host a Down Syndrome Awareness Night. The Crawdads will wear blue and yellow jerseys, the colors of Down Syndrome Awareness, that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to non-profit organization.

The Hickory Goat-Karts, the Crawdads' newest alternate identity that honors the city's ties with wagon making and racing, will take the field for three games in June. The weekend will kick off with a fireworks show on Friday, June 6th, will have a hat giveaway and post-game concert on Saturday, and wrap up with a themed tee shirt giveaway on Sunday.

In addition to the jersey auction dates and Goat-Karts identity, the Crawdads will take on their Llamas de Hickory jerseys for six dates in 2025 as part of a celebration of Latino culture. The team will also wear their Texas Ranger inspired jerseys on Saturday, June 21st during Texas Ranger Night.

The season will feature four appearances and experiences at the Frans. The first will be a on Friday, April 11th as two luchadores come to the park to interact with the crowd and participate in on-field activities. Ed Bounds, who has thrilled the crowd with his dinosaur friends, is scheduled for April 27th as he brings his unicorn pals to the ballpark for interactive displays on the concourse for a Unicorn Party. The popular mascot group, the ZOOperstars!, will make their return on Friday, May 23rd. Young fans will also be able to have cookies and lemonade with some of their favorite Princesses in a pre-game meet and greet with Practically Perfect Princess Parties as part of Princess Night.

This year's promotional calendar is packed with theme nights, as most Wednesday through Saturday games have an associated theme. Popular promotions such as Bark in the Park, Star Wars Night, and Wizards and Wands return for 2025. New promotions including Nursery Rhyme Night (featuring the Hickory Dickory Docks), Reality TV Night, and Baseball Movie Night are featured on the schedule as well.

The Crawdads Teacher Appreciation (sponsored by OrthoCarolina), Salute to Scrubs (presented by Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation), and Local Heroes Week (brought to you by Hendrick Honda Hickory) will all return. Each will run Tuesday-Friday of their respective dates and will offer two free tickets to their respective group to the games.

Single game tickets are currently on sale for all 66 games.

