Spartanburgers Announce Job Fair Prior to Inaugural Season

February 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, SC - The Hub City Spartanburgers are excited to announce their inaugural job fair, inviting locals to be a part of the team's historic first season. The Spartanburgers job fair will take place on Saturday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spartanburg Marriott (299 N Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306).

With an array of staff positions available, there are ways for anyone to get involved, engage with the community and contribute to the excitement of game days at Fifth Third Park. In addition to learning about the different roles it takes to bring the game-day experience to life, individuals will have the chance to apply and interview for positions such as ushers, ticket takers, security, grounds crew, production, food and beverage associates and more. The team plans to host additional hiring events closer to Opening Day for specialized roles such as the anthem singer and mascot. For more information on each position, and to apply online, click here.

"As we continue preparing for our inaugural season, we're thrilled to invite the community to be an integral part of our team," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Spartanburgers. "Each staff position is a key puzzle piece in making game days a success, and we're looking forward to welcoming individuals who are passionate about creating smiles, delivering memorable moments and initiating fun for all of our guests at Fifth Third Park."

Fifth Third Park first welcomes fans for Wofford-USC Upstate on April 1. Tickets are available here. The Spartanburgers will begin the season on April 4 against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles High-A affiliate), before officially opening Fifth Park on April 15 with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A affiliate).

