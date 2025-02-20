Star Wars Night Bundle Now on Sale

February 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are excited to host Star Wars Night, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, on Friday, July 18th, and our special Star Wars Night bundle is currently on sale! About the Package

Just $25

Includes a light saber

Boardwalk Bundle ticket (hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, boardwalk game play)

Watch post-game fireworks from the field How to Order

Star Wars Night in ShoreTown also includes post-game fireworks, character appearances, and much more!

