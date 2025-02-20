Star Wars Night Bundle Now on Sale
February 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are excited to host Star Wars Night, presented by RWJBarnabas Health, on Friday, July 18th, and our special Star Wars Night bundle is currently on sale! About the Package
Just $25
Includes a light saber
Boardwalk Bundle ticket (hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, boardwalk game play)
Watch post-game fireworks from the field How to Order
Star Wars Night in ShoreTown also includes post-game fireworks, character appearances, and much more!
