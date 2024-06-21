AJ Minter Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Rome

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, GA - 2021 World Champion AJ Minter is set to begin his road back to the bigs on Saturday with the High-A Rome Emperors.

Minter, a lefty out of Texas A&M, started his Minor League career with Rome in 2016 as a South Atlantic League Champion. Across five games that season, Minter never allowed a run while opponents tallied a .091 batting average against him.

Since his days in Rome, minter has gone on to become a staple of the Atlanta Braves bullpen, including helping secure a 2021 World Championship. Minter has been sidelined with left hip inflammation since May 29th.

First pitch on Saturday is slated for 5:00pm.

