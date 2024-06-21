Renegades Game Notes

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (33-32, 0-0) at Greensboro Grasshoppers (39-26, 0-0)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-3, 6.07 ERA) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (3-1, 3.95 ERA)

| Game 66 | Road Game 36 | Friday, June 21, 2024 | FNB Field | Greensboro, N.C. | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

THE SAINTS OF SECOND CHANCES: The second half of the 2024 season begins tonight as teams across High-A and Single-A see their records reset to 0-0. In the SAL North, teams will compete over the next 66 games to determine who faces the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the SAL North Division Championship Series. Game 1 will be hosted by the second half champion, while Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will take place in Greensboro.

HOMER HAPPY HOPPERS: In the first three games of the series with Greensboro, Renegades pitchers have allowed five home runs in 24.0 innings pitched, and average of 1.88 HR/9. That is a staggering jump from the 0.60 HR/9 mark that the staff has allowed in its other 62 games (35 HR/528.1 IP). Some of that can be attributed to the extreme hitter-friendly dimensions at First National Bank Field.

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades recently completed a stretch where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Following eight games at Wilmington in the beginning of June, Hudson Valley is currently playing 15 of its next 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. They are in Greensboro this week where the first half concluded, and the second half now begins.

STEP BACK: Hudson Valley has now lost five of its last six games. They've lost the first three games of the series in Greensboro, scoring four combined runs. On Saturday, the Renegades had a 5-3 lead into the seventh vs. Brooklyn, but the Cyclones earned a come-from-behind win for the second consecutive night. After taking a 3-0 lead into the sixth in a seven-inning game on Friday, the Renegades fell in a crushing defeat 4-3.

HELLO, GREENSBORO: This week, the Grasshoppers welcome the Renegades to First National Bank Field for the first time since June 19th, 2022. The two teams had games postponed twice in that series due to rain. Hudson Valley scored 11+ runs in three of six games that week, including a 22-2 win and a 16-10 victory in eleven innings. The 22-run game featured four hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs for Everson Pereira, tied for the single-game franchise RBI record. The Renegades last played Greensboro in the opening series of 2023 at Heritage Financial Park, where the Grasshoppers took two of three games.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. During a nine-game hitting streak that was snapped on Tuesday, Serna hit .442 with seven doubles and a 1.133 OPS. Serna ranks in the top 10 in numerous hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 19 doubles are the most in the SAL, and he ranks third with 48 RBIs. He is tied for second with 44 runs scored, and his 11 long balls are tied for sixth in the SAL.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.742), and have the fifth-best mark in High-A. With 126 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley now has the most doubles in High-A this season, five more than any other team. Five Renegades have 10 or more doubles, and nine players have six or more two-baggers.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart set his career-high in strikeouts for the second consecutive outing, recording 10 punchouts vs. Greensboro on Wednesday in 4.1 innings. Last Wednesday, Stuart had arguably his best start of the season, allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high eight batters. The right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five of his last six starts.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just two runs in 4.0 innings and striking out six batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In eight Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just ten earned runs in 40.1 innings, good for a 2.24 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.32 this season through eleven starts, which is the best mark in the South Atlantic League. His .162 opposing average is second in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.03 ERA (90 ER/267.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in MiLB. Eric Reyzelman has not allowed a run in his first three career High-A appearances. The Yankees 2022 fifth-round pick has allowed just one hit in five innings while striking out eight batters.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 34 games, Flores has 38 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 27 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting .342 with a .457 OBP and a 1.010 OPS. His OBP during that stretch is the second-best in the South Atlantic League. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .291 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .891 during that span. Flores has the fourth-best OBP and fourth-most doubles (17) in the South Atlantic League.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last 20 games, 16 starters have gone at least 4.2 innings. Eighteen of twenty starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday vs. Brooklyn, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings, setting his career-high with eight strikeouts.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 425 hits through 65 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, tying Carolina (A, MIL) for the lowest tally. Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) has allowed a staggering 593 hits through 66 games, most among all non-AAA teams. On Tuesday, the pitching staff allowed just four hits and issued only two walks in a 2-0 defeat at Greensboro.

NEXT STEPS: It was announced on Wednesday that Jesus Rodríguez was being called up to Double-A Somerset. Rodríguez has been tremendous for the Renegades, reaching base safely in 50 of his first 56 games. Over his last 18 games, Rodríguez is hitting .403 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, a .581 slugging percentage, and a 1.067 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .332 with 33 RBIs, 14 doubles, and a .919 OPS. He has twenty-one multi-hit games, the most on the team. As he moves up, Rodríguez's 70 hits are the second-most in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average is third. He also has four triples this season, tied for third-most in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .267 (55-for-206) with 17 doubles, 34 RBIs, 27 runs scored and a .783 OPS in 52 games. His 17 doubles are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Sunday vs. Brooklyn, Avina had a solo home run and three RBIs, including a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to seal a 8-7 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the fifth-most errors in MiLB with 92 errors in 65 games. Their .960 fielding percentage is fourth-worst in the minors. Hudson Valley did not commit an error in the first two games of the series with Greensboro. However, they lost both games, despite entering the series 14-1 in contests where they do not commit an error. Hudson Valley is now 14-3 in those scenarios.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.14 GO:AO ratio is the best in the South Atlantic League.

HEATING UP: Renegades outfielder Garrett Martin has started to swing the bat much better lately. In his last 10 games, Martin is 10-for-35, slashing .286/.359/.457 with a .816 OPS. The Austin Peay product has a hit in eight of his last ten games. On Thursday at Greensboro, Martin launched his third home run of the season. He has seven doubles and 17 RBIs in 34 games.

NEW FACE: Brenny Escanio has quickly made an impact since being called up from Single-A Tampa on June 11th. The 21-year-old is 4-for-15 with four RBIs and four runs scored in five games with Hudson Valley. His RBI double tied the game in extra innings on Sunday, and he scored the winning run later in the frame on a Jace Avina sacrifice fly.

