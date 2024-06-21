Renegades HOPE Week Begins on Tuesday, June 25

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today their programming for HOPE Week from June 25-29. The Renegades participation in the Yankees' HOPE Week initiative is presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

The Renegades' HOPE Week initiatives are focused on local organizations and groups making a positive impact on the lives of others. Each HOPE Week event includes a ticket fundraiser for the honored organization. A description of each day is as follows:

Tuesday, June 25 - Friends of Jaclyn Foundation

Event at Heritage Financial Park - 12:15 p.m.

About the event:

13-year-old cancer survivors Anthony and Liam will receive a V.I.P. experience at Heritage Financial Park courtesy of the Renegades.

About the honorees:

Anthony was diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor at just five months old, enduring a challenging 9.5 hour surgery that led to a stroke. Despite the ongoing battles with epilepsy and partial paralysis on his right side, Anthony's spirit remains unbreakable. About to enter the fourth grade, Anthony is an avid jiu-jitsu fighter, surfer, sailor and Little League Baseball player.

Liam has battled and survived cancer twice. When he was five, it was discovered that he had a tumor in his chest pressing on his trachea. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins T-Cell Lymphoma. He underwent two years of chemotherapy and was cancer-free. Five years later at the age of 12, Liam developed a rash all over his body and it was discovered he had Leukemia. He under went a stem cell transplant in June 2023 and although he is again cancer-free is still undergoing treatment.

About Friends of Jaclyn:

Friends of Jaclyn Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers by pairing them with local teams, clubs and community groups.

In 2004, nine-year-old Jaclyn Murphy was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. Through chance events she became connected to and later adopted by a collegiate lacrosse team as an honorary team member. Jaclyn's strength, courage, relentless spirit, and joy for life inspired the players. The team went on to a perfect season, winning their first NCAA national championship in 64 years.

Later, Jaclyn shared her dream of helping all the sick children in the hospital with her family. In 2005, the Murphy Family created the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors, allowing them to: Live in the Moment...Play in the Moment.

Today, Friends of Jaclyn has helped over 950 families with brain tumors and other childhood cancers. Jaclyn graduated from Marist College in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in communications. She was honored by the Yankees during the 2014 edition of HOPE Week for her efforts.

TICKET FUNDRAISER FOR FRIENDS OF JACLYN

Wednesday, June 26 - Putnam Service Dogs

Event at Putnam Service Dogs location on US 6 in Brewster, N.Y. - 10:30 a.m.

About the event:

Players and staff will learn how to properly dog train, practicing dog training drills with the head dog trainer.

About Putnam Service Dogs:

Putnam Service Dogs adopts carefully chosen dogs from rescue groups - dogs in cages, without homes, to train as their service dogs. Their service dogs and follow-up training are free to their recipients. They are guided in all of their decisions and actions by their mission statement: And they lived happily ever after...Our service dogs change lives. They champion the nurturing bond between dogs and humans.

TICKET FUNDRAISER FOR PUTNAM SERVICE DOGS

Thursday, June 27 - American Red Cross Eastern New York Region

Event at Heritage Financial Park - 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

About the event:

The American Red Cross Eastern New York Region will put on a sports emergency preparedness and hands-only C.P.R. training course on the field for Renegades players and staff.

About the American Red Cross Eastern New York:

The American Red Cross Eastern New York Region is comprised of three chapters along with 3 blood donation centers. Together, these chapters serve a population of more than 3.6 million people across 27 counties and more than 51,000 square miles. For more than a century, people across Eastern New York have been able to depend on the Red Cross to provide relief for disaster victims, health and safety training, support for members of the military and a safe and stable blood supply.

TICKET FUNDRAISER FOR AMERICAN RED CROSS EASTERN NEW YORK

Friday, June 28 - Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley

Event at Heritage Financial Park - 3 p.m.

About Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley and Make-A-Wish Night:

Since receiving its charter in 1986, Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley has granted the wishes of more than 3,200 children in the Hudson Valley region with critical illnesses.

The Hudson Valley Renegades partner with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, providing nine local Wish Kids, known as the Little Renegades, a VIP experience and an opportunity to live a day in the life of a professional baseball player.

Each Wish Kid experienced their own Media Day back in March. On this day in HOPE Week, they will receive their own Renegades uniform and baseball cards, sign a contract making them Renegades for the day, head down to the field for batting practice to sit and watch and sign autographs for players. Additionally, they will set up in the concourse to sign autographs for fans, throw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the game, and take the field with the Renegades during pregame introductions.

TICKET FUNDRAISER FOR MAKE-A-WISH HUDSON VALLEY

Saturday, June 29 - Cornell Cooperative Extension Green Teen

Event at Beacon Recreational Center at 23 West Center St., Beacon, N.Y.

About the event:

Renegades players and staff will assist in gardening tasks for the Cornell Cooperative Extension Green Teen, including putting the greenhouse to bed, installing a shade tent, weeding the garlic garden and mulching pathways.

About the Cornell Cooperative Extension Green Teen:

The Green Teen program empowers urban youth to be effective community change-agents by immersing them in the local food system. This youth development program teaches life and work skills through hands-on experiences in farming and gardening, health and nutrition, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

TICKET FUNDRAISER FOR CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION GREEN TEEN

ABOUT HOPE WEEK

Introduced in 2009 and embarking on its 15th edition in 2024 (including a pause in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic), the Yankees' HOPE Week initiative (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) is an ambitious, week-long, multi-faceted community outreach program undertaken by all players and employees within the Yankees organization. The initiative is rooted in the belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture.

At its core, HOPE Week is about people helping people. The one thing everybody has - no matter their background or financial situation - is time. By involving every one of the Major League Team's players and coaches, Manager Aaron Boone, General Manager Brian Cashman, and all minor league affiliates and front office staff during the celebration of HOPE Week, the Yankees send the message that everyone can give of themselves to make their community a better place.

Equally significant during HOPE Week is garnering publicity for highlighted causes and organizations. The greatest challenge facing many not-for-profits is generating interest, awareness and funding for their missions.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2024

Renegades HOPE Week Begins on Tuesday, June 25 - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.