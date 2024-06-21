Grasshoppers Crowned SAL North First-Half Champions and Clinch a 2024 Playoff Berth

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - With the Greensboro Grasshoppers 6-4 win against the Hudson Valley Renegades on Thursday, June 20, the Grasshoppers were crowned the South Atlantic League North First-Half Champions and also clinched a spot in the 2024 playoffs. Greensboro finished the first half 39-26 while Hudson Valley finished 33-23. On Thursday night, Greensboro outhit Hudson Valley 7-3 as the Renegades had one mishap.

Infielder Nick Cimillo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Charles McAdoo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Termarr Johnson, Mitch Jebb, and Lonnie White Jr.

Leading at the plate for the Renegades was designated hitter Garrett Martin as he went 1-3 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Josh Moylan followed close behind as he went 1-3 with a double and one run scored. The final hit for Hudson Valley was tallied by infielder Beau Brewer.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up one hit on six scoreless innings of work. Perachi recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was righthanded pitcher Sebastian Keane as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, four earned runs, and two free bases on 5.1 innings of work. Keane took the loss for the Renegades and fell to 5-5 on the season.

To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.